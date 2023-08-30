WhatsApp For Mac Now Lets You Make Group Calls

(CTN News) – It has been some time since we released a new WhatsApp app for Windows desktop, and now we are bringing the same improved experience to users of Mac computers as well.

You can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time with the new app for Mac. With the new WhatsApp app, you can connect with up to eight people on a video call and up to 32 people on an audio call.

There are several new features in this update, including the ability to view your call history, join group calls after they have started, and set up an incoming call notification, even if the app is closed, so that you can join a group call after it has begun.

With new design, you can now perform more tasks faster since the app has been redesigned to make it more familiar to Mac users, allowing you to accomplish more tasks in less time as a result of its new design on a large screen.

In addition to being able to drag and drop files into a chat, you will be able to view your chat history in more detail, and you will be able to share files with your friends by dragging and dropping them into the chat.

Using end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp for Mac ensures that all your personal messages and calls are kept private across all of your devices, just as they are on any other device that you use WhatsApp on.

The new app is now available to download from WhatsApp.com, and soon it will also be available on the Apple App Store. Take a look at it for yourself, you can download it from WhatsApp.com right now.

How to install WhatsApp on Mac IOS?

How to use Desktop app on Mac

Download and install the Desktop app from the Mac App Store. Open the Desktop app. On your iPhone, launch WhatsApp. Head to the Settings tab → Linked Devices → Link a Device. Now, scan the QR code displayed on your Mac Desktop app using an iPhone camera.

