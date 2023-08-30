Connect with us

Google's Renewable Energy Mapping Data Licensing Initiative Aims for $100 Million in First Year Revenue
Published

6 seconds ago

on

Google

(CTN News) – Google is poised to revolutionize its revenue strategy by granting licenses for novel sets of mapping data to a diverse array of enterprises engaged in renewable energy ventures.

The company’s ambitious target is to generate a staggering $100 million in its inaugural year through this initiative, according to confidential information unveiled by CNBC.

The blueprint involves offering access to innovative APIs (application programming interfaces) that provide insights into solar energy statistics, energy data, and air quality.

Among the groundbreaking APIs is the Solar API, tailor-made for solar companies such as SunRun and Tesla Energy, as well as solar design enterprises like Aurora Solar.

Furthermore, the scope extends to real estate magnates like Zillow, industry leaders in hospitality like Marriott Bonvoy, and utility giants like PG&E.

Google’s Strategic Push to Monetize Mapping Amid Economic Challenges and Technological Expansion

A significant portion of the Solar API’s data will originate from Project Sunroof, an originally consumer-oriented pilot program introduced in 2015.

This pioneering solar savings calculator enables users to input their address, receiving invaluable estimates of potential solar expenses including energy bill savings and the optimal solar system size.

The tool even incorporates advanced 3D modeling based on Google Maps data to simulate rooftop structures and nearby foliage.

Google’s proposition goes beyond individual building data and encompasses aggregated information for entire cities or counties, as mentioned in internal documentation.

Notably, the company touts an expansive dataset covering over 350 million structures, a significant expansion from the 60 million structures referenced during the Project Sunroof launch in 2017.

Insider documents project a substantial revenue stream of $90 to $100 million within the maiden year of the API’s introduction. Furthermore, the prospect of integration with Google Cloud products looms on the horizon, hinting at a deeper interconnected ecosystem.

In conjunction with this impending launch, Google intends to unveil an Air Quality API. This remarkable tool empowers clients to requisition detailed air quality data, encompassing pollutant levels and health-oriented recommendations, all fine-tuned for specific locations.

The API will also boast dynamic heat maps of this data and provide hourly air quality updates, coupled with a comprehensive historical perspective spanning up to 30 days.

Google’s response to inquiries about these revelations is pending.

Strategic Drive to Monetize Mapping Amid Economic Challenges and Technological Expansion

This groundbreaking move transpires amid Google’s relentless endeavor to monetize its map-related offerings, particularly against the backdrop of economic headwinds.

The company’s dual strategy involves enhancing operational efficiency while channeling resources into burgeoning domains such as generative AI and sustainability—niches it aspires to conquer with the Solar API.

As of now, Googlee licenses its navigation-focused mapping API to major players like Uber, which famously disclosed a $58 million remuneraton to the company over a three-year span.

This revenue stream bolsters Google’s cloud division, which recently achieved profitability. However, competition with dominant forces like Amazon and Microsoft hasn’t been without its challenges.

Although specific figures regarding Google Maps’ earnings remain undisclosed, industry analysts, like Morgan Stanley’s Brian Nowak, suggest that it has historically been one of Google’s less monetized offerings.

Nowak speculated that by 2021, the introduction of novel travel products and enhanced advertising revenue streams could propel Google Maps’ earnings to a substantial $11.1 billion.

Simultaneously, compamy seeks to streamline its mapping portfolio. Recent reports by CNBC highlighted the integration of the traffic-oriented app Waze, acquired in 2013, into the Google Maps team, indicative of the company’s ongoing optimization efforts.
