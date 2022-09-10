iPhone 14 Preorder Process

(CTN News) _ The iPhone 14 lineup includes the base model, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable Pro and 14 Pro Max.

Each of those links will take you to a hands-on preview.

In the full reviews, we’ll let you know if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as how some of the new features (like the satellite SOS) work.

In case you’re already thinking of buying one, here are the straight details: preorders have already begun and almost all phones will be available on Friday, September 16th.

On October 7th, the iPhone 14 Plus will be released. If you’re considering buying the (or all four varieties – follow your bliss),

We’ve listed out some retailer links, along with retailer and carrier promotions that seem worthwhile.

You can preorder the iPhone 14 starting at $799 for the 128GB model from Apple, Walmart, and Best Buy.

It costs $1,099 for one with 512GB, and $100 more for 256GB. Existing AT&T and Verizon customers can also purchase the standard at Walmart for $21.64 per month.

Apple’s iPhone 14 features the A15 Bionic processor, a 6.1-inch display, and on-board storage ranging from 128GB to 512GB.

At Apple, Walmart, or Best Buy, the 14 Plus with 128GB of storage is available for $899, with subsequent storage upgrades following a similar price trajectory.

To double the storage capacity to 256GB, it will cost you $999, and to get 512GB, it will cost you $1,199. This model will not be released until October 7th.

The 14 Plus is also available at Walmart as a monthly installment plan starting at $24.42 for existing AT&T and Verizon customers.

Is the iPhone 14 released?

