Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which One Is The Best?
Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro – Google has been releasing smartphones under the Pixel brand for several years now, and they’ve become increasingly popular among Android users.
The latest additions to the Pixel lineup are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which come with exciting new features and upgrades.
But with so many options available in the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one.
That’s why in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro to help you decide which one is the best for your needs and preferences.
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Google Pixel 7
|SoC
|Google Tensor G2
|Google Tensor G2
|Display
|6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO
|6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz
|RAM
|12GB
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB
|Battery
|5,000mAh
|4,355mAh
|Ports
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Operating System
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Front camera
|10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV
|10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV
|Rear cameras
|50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom)
|50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV)
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave)
|5G (sub6 / mmWave) Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm
|155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm
|Weight
|212g
|197g
|Charging
|23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers
|20W wired, up to 20W wireless
|IP Rating
|IP68
|IP68
|Price
|$899 USD
|From $599 USD
Design and Build Quality
When it comes to design and build quality, both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look quite similar. They both have a sleek, minimalist design with thin bezels and a camera bump at the back.
However, there are a few differences worth noting.
- The Pixel 7 has a 6.1-inch display, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly larger 6.67-inch display.
- The Pixel 7 Pro has a more premium build quality, with a glass back and an aluminum frame. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a plastic back and an aluminum frame.
- Both phones come with an IP68 rating, which means they are water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.
Display
One of the biggest differences between the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro is the display.
The Pixel 7 has a Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.
- The Pixel 7 has a pixel density of 440 pixels per inch (PPI), while the Pixel 7 Pro has a higher pixel density of 525 PPI.
- The Pixel 7 Pro also has a faster refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes scrolling and animations look smoother than on the Pixel 7’s 90Hz display.
- However, both displays are vibrant and offer excellent color accuracy, making them great for watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games.
Camera
Another major factor to consider when comparing the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro is the camera. Google’s Pixel phones are known for their exceptional camera quality, and both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro live up to the reputation.
- The Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
- The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera.
- Both phones come with Google’s famous computational photography features, such as Night Sight, which allows you to take stunning low-light photos, and Super Res Zoom, which enhances the quality of digital zoom.
- However, the Pixel 7 Pro’s additional telephoto lens allows for 4x optical zoom, while the Pixel 7 only offers 2x optical zoom.
Performance and Battery Life
When it comes to performance, both the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is one of the fastest and most powerful mobile processors available in the market today.
This means that both phones offer excellent performance and can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.
- The Pixel 7 has 8GB of RAM and comes in 128GB and 256GB storage options.
- The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has 12GB of RAM and comes in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options.
- Both phones also come with a 5G modem, which means you can enjoy faster internet speeds and lower latency compared to older 4G networks.
In terms of battery life, the Pixel 7 has a 4,680mAh battery, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a larger 5,000mAh battery.
Both phones support fast charging and wireless charging, and they also come with a battery-saving feature called Extreme Battery Saver, which can extend your phone’s battery life for up to 48 hours.
Software and Features
Both the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro run on the latest version of Android 12, which offers a range of new features and improvements over the previous version. Some of the notable features include:
- Material You: A new design language that allows you to personalize your phone’s interface with your preferred colors, shapes, and fonts.
- Privacy Dashboard: A new feature that gives you more control over your privacy by showing you which apps are accessing your data and when.
- Quick Tap: A new feature that allows you to quickly access your favorite apps or perform common actions by double-tapping the back of your phone.
Both phones also come with Google’s signature features, such as Google Assistant, which can help you with various tasks using voice commands, and Google Photos, which offers unlimited cloud storage for your photos and videos.
Conclusion
Both the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro are excellent smartphones that offer top-of-the-line features and performance.
The Pixel 7 is a great choice if you’re looking for a more affordable option, while the Pixel 7 Pro is the better choice if you want a more premium build quality, a larger and higher-resolution display, and a more powerful camera setup.
Ultimately, the choice between the two comes down to your personal preferences and budget.
Regardless of which one you choose, you can’t go wrong with a Pixel phone, especially if you’re a fan of Google’s software and services.
