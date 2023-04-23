Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro: Which One Is The Best?

Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro – Google has been releasing smartphones under the Pixel brand for several years now, and they’ve become increasingly popular among Android users.

The latest additions to the Pixel lineup are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, both of which come with exciting new features and upgrades.

But with so many options available in the market, it can be difficult to choose the right one.

That’s why in this article, we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro to help you decide which one is the best for your needs and preferences.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 SoC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz RAM 12GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,355mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 Android 13 Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV 10.8MP, f/2.2, 92.8° FoV Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 125.8° FoV), 48MP telephoto (f/3.5, 5x optical zoom) 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FoV) Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave) 5G (sub6 / mmWave) Wi-Fi 6e, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9mm 155.6 x 73.2 x 8.7mm Weight 212g 197g Charging 23W wired with Google 30W USB-C charger, up to 23W wireless with Pixel Stand, 12W wireless with compatible Qi chargers 20W wired, up to 20W wireless IP Rating IP68 IP68 Price $899 USD From $599 USD

Design and Build Quality

When it comes to design and build quality, both the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro look quite similar. They both have a sleek, minimalist design with thin bezels and a camera bump at the back.

However, there are a few differences worth noting.

The Pixel 7 has a 6.1-inch display, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a slightly larger 6.67-inch display.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a more premium build quality, with a glass back and an aluminum frame. The Pixel 7, on the other hand, has a plastic back and an aluminum frame.

Both phones come with an IP68 rating, which means they are water-resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Display

One of the biggest differences between the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro is the display.

The Pixel 7 has a Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, while the Pixel 7 Pro has a QHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels.

The Pixel 7 has a pixel density of 440 pixels per inch (PPI), while the Pixel 7 Pro has a higher pixel density of 525 PPI.

The Pixel 7 Pro also has a faster refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes scrolling and animations look smoother than on the Pixel 7’s 90Hz display.

However, both displays are vibrant and offer excellent color accuracy, making them great for watching videos, browsing the web, or playing games.

Camera

Another major factor to consider when comparing the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro is the camera. Google’s Pixel phones are known for their exceptional camera quality, and both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro live up to the reputation.

The Pixel 7 has a dual-camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a triple-camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It also has a 12MP front-facing camera.

Both phones come with Google’s famous computational photography features, such as Night Sight, which allows you to take stunning low-light photos, and Super Res Zoom, which enhances the quality of digital zoom.

However, the Pixel 7 Pro’s additional telephoto lens allows for 4x optical zoom, while the Pixel 7 only offers 2x optical zoom.

Performance and Battery Life

When it comes to performance, both the Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which is one of the fastest and most powerful mobile processors available in the market today.

This means that both phones offer excellent performance and can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease.