Google Nest Hub Sleep Tracking Continues Unlimited For a Year

Google Nest Hub: In 2019, the Google Pixel 4 was the first device to debut Google’s in-house developed Soli radar sensor. It was used to determine motion and gather information about depth in real-time so that Motion Sense could be powered.

The next year, Google nest hub released the Pixel 5, and Soli’s poor real-world application ended the project.

This technology was subsequently incorporated into the second generation of Nest Hub, which was released in 2021 and used to power the Sleep Sensing feature on the smart display.

Google confirmed that the feature would remain free until 2022

After some time, Google nest hub affirmed that the functionality would remain free until 2022, after which it would become part of Fitbit Premium. It would appear that the corporation has come to its senses because they have decided to keep Sleep Sensing free of charge for one more year.

According to 9to5Google, Google nest hub quietly altered the Nest Hub’s product page to state that Sleep Sensing will now be free through 2023.

That’s an extra year of sleep tracking on your smart display for free, and if you’re not currently a Fitbit Premium user, it’s an $80 save each year.

Unless Google increases the preview program again, you will have to subscribe to Fitbit Premium in 2023.

Google expects to develop the Nest Hub sleep tracking

Google expects to develop the Nest Hub’s sleep tracking feature more in 2023, which is why it is being made free for another year.

Sleep Sensing last had a substantial upgrade in 2021, when Google upgraded its algorithm to better forecast the various sleep stages and the quality and duration of each stage.

Sound detection was also improved to limit its monitoring range so that it did not mistakenly count coughs and snores made by your significant others as your own.

When we tested the Nest Hub in early 2021, we questioned its value as a sleep tracker, especially since it would require a premium subscription.

With the Sleep Sensing preview program extended for years and the Nest Hub accessible for as little as $50, Google’s smart display might become a suitable sleep tracker for people who do not prefer to sleep with a smartwatch.

