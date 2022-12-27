Official Honor Router X4 Pro With Wi-Fi 6.0, Three Gigabit Ethernet Ports

(CTN News) – There has been the release of the Honor Router X4 Pro in China by Honor. The Honor Router X4 Pro features a dual-band wireless connection with a maximum wireless rate of 1.5 Gbps that is compatible with Wi-Fi 6.0.

It is equipped with OFDMA + MU-MIMO technology that reduces delay times by 30%, and provides a maximum wireless speed of 1.5 Gbps.

During the brand’s product launch conference on December 26, the brand’s Honor Router wireless router was launched as part of the brand’s product launch.

There are no USB ports on the router and it has a plastic body without any metal parts. There is 128MB of memory on this device, and it can be controlled by apps.

Besides having its own game accelerator, it also comes with a reasonably low price tag, which makes it a worthwhile purchase.

Using the Router X4 Pro, internet delays are minimized when multi-user scenarios are simulated, while game delays are reduced by an average of 20% when playing multi-user games at the same time.

This device is equipped with three Ethernet ports that are capable of providing gigabit-speed connections.

There are child internet protection features available with the X4 Pro, and the LDPC wireless error algorithm is used to detect errors. As well as 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz dual-band integration, the device also has mesh networking capabilities.

As a result of its high-speed Ethernet ports, there is no difference between the ports connected to the LAN and those connected to the WAN.

The Honor Router X4 Pro is currently available in China at a launch price of 169 yuan (about $50) at the time of this writing.

According to the official website, the classic version of the wireless router is priced at 179 yuan ($26) and the pre-sale period runs until December 30.

Jingdong, one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in China, offers great deals on the Honor Router X4 Pro, so make sure you check it out.

Router X4 Pro’s global availability details have not been released as of yet, however we are expecting them soon.

As a result of Honor Router exit from Huawei, the company continues to thrive.

There are also many tech offerings available from the former Huawei brand, which has continued to expand its ecosystem.

It is also worth mentioning that there were a few other Honor products that were also unveiled during the launch event, including the Honor Tablet V8 Pro.

