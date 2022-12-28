The Huawei Enjoy 50z Is Now Available In China For 1,199 Yuan ($172).

(CTN News) – As part of its Enjoy series of smartphones, Huawei announced earlier this month a new smartphone under their Enjoy lineup, called the Huawei Enjoy 50z.

In the company’s home market, namely China, the smartphone is currently available for purchase for a price of CNY 999, according to the company’s website.

This Huawei Enjoy 50Z mobile phone comes with 128GB internal storage capacity.

It is priced at 1,199 Yuan (approximately $172), while a model with 256GB of internal storage is priced at 1,399 Yuan (approximately $200). You can choose from three color options – Green, Blue, and Black – depending on your preference.

It is imperative to point out that this smartphone is a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova Y61.

In addition to the 6.52-inch screen with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, the screen has a dewdrop notch at the top of the display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

There are two options for internal storage on the device, namely 128GB and 256GB. The device is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor that is coupled with 6GB of RAM, and it is coupled with a huge amount of RAM.

It is interesting to note that the phone does not have a fingerprint sensor, but it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack instead.

With regards to the camera department, the phone features a triple-camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor on the back of the device.

In addition to the 5-megapixel snapper on the front, you will also have the option of taking a selfie or making a video call through it.

Despite the fact that the Huawei Enjoy 50z runs the company’s own HarmonyOS 2 operating system out-of-the-box, which is an older version of the company’s operating system since HarmonyOS 3 has already been released, and it is not known if the device will be updated to match the newer version.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the device has a fast charging ability of 22W and a battery capacity of 5,000mAh.

Which is better Samsung or Huawei phone?

When it comes to pure hardware and performance each phone has its plusses here.

Samsung has the sharper display, and bigger battery, but Huawei has much faster charging and more impressive camera capabilities.

Samsung has the higher resolution screen, and it also has arguably the ultimate trump card: proper Android.

