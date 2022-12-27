Weight Loss Fast: What Happens To Your Body

(CTN News) – While commercials interrupt your video streaming to push fat-burning diet programs, social media ads promise weight loss in split seconds.

You watch celebrities strut across the red carpet after shedding 13 pounds in two weeks. Losing weight quickly is a pressure many people feel.

About 90% of people who lose weight fast regain it after all their efforts, according to a 2017 article from Michigan Medicine.

It is possible to lose weight rapidly, but it can backfire. Why the rush to lose weight? You can order a hot meal to your doorstep within an hour or ship household items to your home in a jiffy today, in the 2020s. Dropping a pants size in a day is easy when instant gratification is nearby.

Losing weight is fine, but doing so safely is crucial to your health. How fast can you lose weight? Scale numbers may be higher.

Discover why slow, steady weight loss is effective.

Muscle loss

CDC reports that eating less and exercising more are the top two strategies adults use to lose weight. Weight loss is driven by calorie deficits. Your body switches gears and enters breakdown when there is a calorie deficit. Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise reported that it can break down fat tissue as well as muscle tissue.

Muscle loss makes you weak and prone to injury. According to Mitri, losing weight quickly can lead to six times more muscle loss than gradual weight loss. Mitri refers to a 2016 obesity study.

Losing weight should be viewed as a journey, not a race.

Weight Gain is Possible

In a 2020 article published in the British Journal of Nutrition, muscle loss continues to decrease your resting metabolic rate. Calorie burn at rest is measured by RMR. The more muscle bodybuilders gain, the more their metabolism revs up, so the more calories they burn.

Sudden calorie restriction can result in weight gain. “The body’s natural response to quick weight loss is to fight back with a powerful mechanism called survival mode.

If you stop the fad diet, your body will hoard every calorie consumed, resulting in weight gain.”

Weight loss of 5% to 10% promotes health. Researchers have shown that a modest weight loss of 5% improves metabolism.

Nutrients you may be missing

It may work to your scale’s advantage, but it can rob your body of the nutrients it needs. It’s difficult to meet dietary guidelines on a typical Western diet, even if you don’t intend to lose weight.

According to a 2018 study published in Nutrients, three commercial diets had vitamin D, B12, and calcium deficiencies. A nutrient deficiency can cause hair loss, anemia, fatigue, and weakness.

Your body benefits from a variety of nutrients from plant-based foods.

There’s a risk of gallstones

In addition to promoting fat loss and weight gain, extremely low-calorie diets can also lead to gallstone formation. Weight loss and regain increase your risk of gallstones. Gallstones can cause pain, vomiting, indigestion, and fever.

Lose weight to reduce your risk of gallstones. “One to two pounds per week is ideal,” says Merve Ceylan, RDN.

Your energy might run out

Many people restrict calories to see rapid weight loss in the short term.

If you’re active, your workouts may suffer if you don’t get enough fuel, says dietitian Colleen Christensen, RD.

Nutrients published a study in 2020 reviewing 14 studies on rapid weight loss in athletes. Weight loss causes fatigue significantly. Dehydration can also cause mental fatigue after rapid weight loss.

Healthy eating for gradual weight loss can help you function at your optimal level.

Mental harm

Scale obsessions, body fat fears, and pressure to meet a certain size may negatively affect your mental health and create an unhealthy relationship with food. If you gain weight again, you may feel shame, guilt, or low self-esteem.

It affects your social life too.

