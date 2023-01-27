Google Chrome’s Expands Incognito Tabs On Mobile Devices And Adds Safety Checks

(CTN NEWS) – According to a blog post published on Thursday, Google is releasing access to a feature that allows you to lock your Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication.

Preventing anyone using your phone from opening your browser and viewing what you were browsing in private.

The feature has long been accessible in Chrome for iOS, but it is now becoming more generally accessible on Android (i.e., it won’t require flag activation).

You can open Incognito tabs normally, but if you switch to another app, you won’t be able to access the hidden tabs until you unlock Chrome again.

The Incognito Lock tabs accomplish this when you close the Chrome function.

You can do it by using the phone’s unlock pin or a biometric feature like your face or fingerprint. Without an unlock, someone can still view your normal tabs.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select Settings > privacy and security to enable the option. The “Lock Incognito tabs when you exit Chrome” option is switchable.

