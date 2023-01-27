Connect with us

Tech

Google Chrome's Expands Incognito Tabs On Mobile Devices And Adds Safety Checks
Advertisement

Tech

Zipmex Says Economic Recession Could Delay Digital Assets' Recovery Until 2025

Tech

Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January

Tech

7 Tips on How to Get More REAL Followers on Instagram

Tech

Netflix will Begin Blocking Subscribers from Sharing their Account Passwords Before April

Tech

Need a Guest Post? Contact us on WhatsApp or Facebook!

Tech

My Old IMac 5K (Late 2015) Needs To Be Replaced By a Mac (Late 2015).

Tech

New Instagram Profile Photo Flips Between Your Avatar And Picture

Tech

Huawei Matepad SE Is a Great Entertainment Tablet

Tech

React Native App Performance 6 Tips

Tech

Launch Of Motorola G12, G23, And E13, Starting At €120

Tech

Microsoft Network Outage Affects Azure, Teams, And Outlook

Tech

PlayStation 5 Pro Likely To Get Release In April 2023

Tech Tourism

'Sawasdee By AoT' App To Add E-payment Feature Soon

Tech Business

User Discovers '$42 Professional Plan' For ChatGPT

Tech

Google Clock Update Allow Users To Snooze And Stop Alarms More Easily

Tech

US Rocket Lab launches Its 1st Electron Booster From The Virginia Coast

Tech News

Google Sued By Justice Dept. For Dominance In Digital Advertising

Tech

A Guide for Women in Tech in 2023

Tech News Tourism

Chinese E-commerce Platform 'Taobao' Offers Thailand VIP Packages

Tech

Google Chrome’s Expands Incognito Tabs On Mobile Devices And Adds Safety Checks

Published

27 seconds ago

on

Google Chrome's Incognito Tabs On mobile And Safety Check's Expansion

(CTN NEWS) – According to a blog post published on Thursday, Google is releasing access to a feature that allows you to lock your Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication.

Preventing anyone using your phone from opening your browser and viewing what you were browsing in private.

The feature has long been accessible in Chrome for iOS, but it is now becoming more generally accessible on Android (i.e., it won’t require flag activation).

You can open Incognito tabs normally, but if you switch to another app, you won’t be able to access the hidden tabs until you unlock Chrome again.

Anyone trying to snoop on your tabs will be thwarted.

The Incognito Lock tabs accomplish this when you close the Chrome function.

You can do it by using the phone’s unlock pin or a biometric feature like your face or fingerprint. Without an unlock, someone can still view your normal tabs.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select Settings > privacy and security to enable the option. The “Lock Incognito tabs when you exit Chrome” option is switchable.

READ MORE: SEO Google Chrome Extensions: 12 Best Free Extensions In 2023

Gif image of the Chrome browser setting where you will be able to access Privacy Guide.

Tap the three dots in the top right corner, then select Settings > privacy and security to enable the option. The “Lock Incognito tabs when you exit Chrome” option is switchable.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Zipmex Says Economic Recession Could Delay Digital Assets’ Recovery Until 2025

Spotify Service Went Down Again For Thousands Of Users In January

7 Tips on How to Get More REAL Followers on Instagram
Related Topics:
Continue Reading