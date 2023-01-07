Google Chrome Will ‘No Longer Work’ On Millions Of Windows PC’s Next Week

(CTN NEWS) – Google Chrome will stop supporting older Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 versions starting next week, making it unavailable to millions of Microsoft users who are still using those operating system versions.

The action coincides with Google’s most recent Chrome release, which is the first to call for Windows 10 or later.

On February 7, Google Chrome will release version 110, replacing version 109, which no longer supports earlier versions of Windows.

On January 10, the connection between Chrome and these outdated versions of Windows will be severed, affecting millions of users, including more than 20,000 readers of 7NEWS.com.au.

Users must upgrade to Windows 10 to keep receiving new Chrome releases.

Google advised users to “upgrade to a supported Windows version to ensure you continue to receive the latest security updates and Chrome features” as its support was “sunsetting.”

You must ensure your device is running Windows 10 or later to obtain future Chrome releases. This coincides with Microsoft’s January 10, 2023, date for the end of extended support for Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 ESU.

Over A Decade Of Support

Three years ago, Microsoft, the maker of Windows, stopped supporting the previous operating system’s release.

Microsoft promised to provide 10 years of support for Windows 7 when it was released in 2009; this support agreement concluded in 2020.

Microsoft announced at the time that it had stopped supporting Windows 7 to concentrate its resources on supporting newer technology and fantastic new experiences.

Users using Windows 7 no longer receive security updates, software upgrades, or technical help due to the discontinued support, making the devices vulnerable to security risks.

Support for Windows 8.1 and Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and January 10, 2023, respectively.

