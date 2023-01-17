Offline Google Translate Now Works In 33 More Languages

(CTN NEWS) – Google Translate is more likely to be used if you need a quick translation.

This is a very helpful tool, and it also functions offline. 33 additional languages are now supported by Google Translate Offline, according to a blog post on Google’s website (via Android Police).

The device must be online to effectively translate a sentence into another language. To provide you with a wide variety of languages, the gadget may access a sizable internet database of translations.

Additionally, such databases can be updated in the future to enhance the accuracy of the translations.

While this is true, there is a risk that you will require translation services when you are not online. This is the reason the app enables you to download more languages. This makes it possible for you to translate offline.

Google Translate Offline Now Supports 33 More Languages

The number of languages you can utilize offline is substantially smaller than the number of languages you can translate with Google Translate. Google, thankfully, wants to change this. You can now download 33 more languages, according to the business.

The app already had offline language functionality for dozens of languages, but on Friday, Google added 33 more. You can find the full list of languages Google added below:

Basque

Cebuano

Chichewa

Corsican

Frisian

Hausa

Hawaiian

Hmong

Igbo

Javanese

Khmer

Kinyarwanda

Kurdish

Lao

Latin

Luxembourgish

Malagasy

Maori

Myanmar (Burmese)

Oriya / Odia

Samoan

Scots Gaelic

Sesotho

Shona

Sindhi

Sundanese

Tatar

Turkmen

Uyghur

Xhosa

Yiddish

Yoruba

Zulu

Google Translate is a free app available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play that lets you download languages for offline use.

On Android, How To Download Languages?

Connect to Wi-Fi before downloading languages. Open the Translate app. Choose the language you want to download at the bottom. Tap Download next to the language.

If it’s not there, you can’t download the language.

Tap Download if it asks you to download the language file.

On An iPhone Or iPad, How To Download Languages?

Connect to a Wi-Fi network before you begin. Open the Translate app. Tap the language at the top of either side of the screen. Tap Download next to the language you want to download. Languages cannot be downloaded if it isn’t there. Tap Download if you are asked to download the language file.

