10 Surprising Fun Facts About Technology

Fun Facts About Technology – Today, technology has become an integral part of our lives. Communication, entertainment, education, and even work are all possible with it.

But, there are still some fun facts about technology that might surprise you. In this article, we will take a look at 10 surprising fun facts about the technology.

1. The First Computer Mouse Was Crafted of Wood

In 1963, Douglas Engelbart invented the first computer mouse. However, the first prototype was made of wood and named the “X-Y Position Indicator for a Display System.”

The first mouse had one button and was connected to the computer with a cord.

2. The First Website Was Published in 1991

On August 6, 1991, Tim Berners-Lee created the first website. A website was created to provide information about the World Wide Web.

The website was hosted on a NeXT computer at CERN, a European research organization.

3. The First Mobile Phone Was as Heavy as a Brick

Martin Cooper invented the first mobile phone in 1973. It weighed 2.5 pounds, was 9 inches long, and had a talk time of only 35 minutes. The phone was as heavy as a brick and was not very portable.

4. The First Apple Computer Was Sold for $666.66

The first Apple computer was sold for $666.66. It was called the Apple I, and it was released in 1976. The computer had a 1 MHz processor, 4 KB of memory and was sold as a kit.

5. The First Digital Camera Was Created in 1975

Steve Sasson invented the first digital camera in 1975. The prototype camera weighed 8 pounds and recorded black and white images on cassette tape.

The first commercially available digital camera was released in 1990 by Kodak.

6. The First Video Game Was Invented in 1958

William Higinbotham invented the first video game in 1958. The game was called “Tennis for Two,” and it was played on an oscilloscope. The game was a simple tennis game that used two knobs to control the movement of the players.

7. The First Email Was Written in 1971

Ray Tomlinson sent the first email in 1971. Tomlinson was a computer programmer who sent the first email to himself. The email was sent from one computer to another, sitting right next to it.

8. The First Text Message Was Transmitted in 1992

Neil Papworth sent the first text message in 1992. Papworth was a software engineer who sent the first text message from his computer to a mobile phone. The message simply said “Merry Christmas.”

9. The First GPS System Was Invented in 1978

The first GPS system was invented by the United States Department of Defense in 1978. The system was called Navstar, and it was designed for military use. The first GPS receiver was released for civilian use in 1983.