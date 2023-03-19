How To Install Google Analytics In WordPress: A Beginner’s Guide

Install Google Analytics In WordPress – As a website owner, you need to know what’s happening on your site.

You want to know how many visitors you have, where they’re coming from, what they’re doing on your site, and so on.

This information is vital for deciding your site’s content, design, and marketing. One of the best tools for gathering this information is Google Analytics.

In this beginner’s guide, we’ll walk you through how To Install Google Analytics In WordPress site.

Why Use Google Analytics?

Google Analytics is a free tool that provides detailed insights into your website’s traffic and user behavior. With Google Analytics, you can:

See how many people are visiting your site and where they’re coming from

Track user behavior, such as which pages they visit, how long they stay on your site, and what actions they take

Identify your top-performing pages and the ones that need improvement

Determine which marketing channels are driving the most traffic to your site

Set goals and track conversions, such as form submissions, product purchases, and more

And much more!

Installing Google Analytics on your WordPress site is a simple process that can provide you with valuable insights to help you optimize your site and drive more traffic.

Step 1: Create a Google Analytics Account

Before installing Google Analytics on your WordPress site, you need to create a Google Analytics account. Here’s how:

Go to the Google Analytics website and click the “Start for free” button. Sign in with your Google account or create a new one. Fill out the form with your website name, URL, and other information. Accept the terms of service and click “Create.”

Once you’ve created your account, you’ll be taken to the Google Analytics dashboard to set up your first property.

Step 2: Set Up a Property

A property is a website or app that you want to track with Google Analytics. Here’s how to set up your first property:

Click the “Admin” tab at the bottom of the left-hand menu. In the “Account” column, select the account you just created. In the “Property” column, click “Create Property.” Fill out the form with your website name, URL, and other information. Click “Create.”

After you’ve created your property, you’ll be given a tracking code that you’ll need to add to your WordPress site.

Step 3: Install the Google Analytics Tracking Code on Your WordPress Site

There are several ways to add the Google Analytics tracking code to your WordPress site. We’ll cover two methods here: using a plugin and manually adding the code to your site.

Method 1: Using a Plugin

Using a plugin is the easiest way to add the Google Analytics tracking code to your site. Here’s how:

Go to your WordPress dashboard and click “Plugins” > “Add New.” Search for “Google Analytics” and install the “Google Analytics Dashboard for WP (GADWP)” plugin. Activate the plugin and go to its settings page. Click the “Authenticate with your Google account” button and follow the prompts to connect the plugin to your Google Analytics account. Once you’re connected, select your website property from the dropdown menu and save the settings.

The plugin will automatically add the Google Analytics tracking code to your WordPress site, so you don’t need to do anything else.

Method 2: Manually Adding the Code

If you prefer not to use a plugin, you can manually add the Google Analytics tracking code to your WordPress site. Here’s how: