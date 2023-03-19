What Is WhatsApp’s Text Detection And How Does It Work?

(CTN News) – The latest WhatsApp feature is currently being rolled out to iPhone users by Meta-owned WhatsApp.

It has just been reported that the latest WhatsApp update for iOS 23.5.77 is bringing the ability to extract text off images directly from the app, according to a report by WaBetaInfo.

Although the update is available for download from the Apple App Store, the changelog for the update does not mention the text detection feature in any way.

It only mentions the ability to record a voice note and share it through the Status app as well as other features other than recording a voice note.

According to the WaBetaInfo report, however, it appears that this feature will be available to a greater number of people who are downloading the update and installing it.

What is WhatsApp’s text detection feature and how does it work?

With this feature, users can extract text from images that have been shared on WhatsApp. As soon as the feature becomes available, users will need to open an image containing text and they will be able to see a new button on the side that lets them copy the text from the image.

It is important to note that Whats App is only able to detect text within images on iOS 16 due to the APIs used in iOS 16 in order to detect text within images. As an added privacy measure, this feature is not compatible with view once images that can be viewed multiple times.

Apparently, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that is expected to make it much easier for you to recognize messages sent by unknown contacts in Whats App group chats if you receive them from a couple of contacts.

In response to a report from WaBetaInfo, the instant messaging app has released the latest version of Whats App beta for Android 2.23.5.12.

As a result, the Play Store now has the latest WhatsApp beta for Android available.

Among the improvements in WhatsApp’s newest update is the ability for them to swap the numbers of members of group chats with their push name in the message bubble of group chats similar to what WhatsApp did in December 2022.

