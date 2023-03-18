NordPass Adds Passkey Support To Enhance Password Security

(CTN NEWS) – In today’s digital age, the security of our online identities is of utmost importance.

Passwords are a primary method of securing our online accounts, and with multiple accounts on different platforms, it becomes challenging to keep track of them all.

That’s where password managers come in. NordPass is a password manager that recently added Passkey support to enhance password security.

What is NordPass?

NordPass is a password manager created by NordVPN, a well-known provider of virtual private networks (VPNs).

It helps users generate, store, and manage their passwords across multiple devices and platforms. NordPass encrypts passwords locally on the user’s device before syncing them across different devices.

What is Passkey support?

Passkey support is a new feature added to NordPass that allows users to create a Passkey that acts as a master password.

This Passkey is used to encrypt and decrypt passwords on the user’s device, making it an added layer of security. The Passkey is unique to the user and not stored anywhere, making it impossible for hackers to access it.

How does Passkey support enhance password security?

By using Passkey support, NordPass enhances password security in multiple ways:

1. No more storing of master passwords

The Passkey replaces the need for a master password, eliminating the risk of it being stored anywhere that hackers can access.

2. Stronger encryption

The Passkey is used to encrypt and decrypt passwords, making it a stronger encryption method than the traditional master password.

3. Two-factor authentication

NordPass also supports two-factor authentication, adding an additional layer of security.

This feature ensures that even if a hacker gains access to a user’s Passkey, they would still need to go through the two-factor authentication process to access the passwords.

4. Easy to remember

Passkeys are easier to remember than traditional passwords. Instead of remembering a long string of characters, users can create a Passkey that is easy to remember but hard to guess.

How to set up Passkey support in NordPass?

Setting up Passkey support in NordPass is a simple process:

Open the NordPass app and log in to your account. Click on the settings icon. Select “Passkey” from the menu. Enter a Passkey that is easy to remember but hard to guess. NordPass will automatically sync the Passkey across all your devices.

Is NordPass a secure password manager?

Yes, NordPass is a secure password manager that uses industry-standard encryption to protect user data.

NordPass encrypts passwords locally on the user’s device before syncing them across different devices. The addition of Passkey support further enhances the security of the passwords.

How does NordPass compare to other password managers?

NordPass is a relatively new password manager but has gained popularity due to its user-friendly interface and strong encryption. It offers Passkey support, which is not available in all password managers.

Some popular password managers that NordPass can be compared to include LastPass, Dashlane, and 1Password.

Is NordPass free?

NordPass offers both free and paid versions. The free version allows users to store up to 50 passwords, while the paid version has no limit on the number of passwords that can be stored.

The paid version also offers additional features such as sharing passwords with family and friends.

Conclusion

NordPass is a secure password manager that offers Passkey support, adding an extra layer of security to the user’s passwords.

Passkey support eliminates the need for a traditional master password, making it easier to remember and harder to guess.

NordPass is easy to set up and offers both free and paid versions, with the paid version offering additional features such as password sharing with family and friends.

Using NordPass, users can ensure that their passwords are securely encrypted and protected, giving them peace of mind in today’s digital world.

FAQs

Is NordPass available on all devices? NordPass is available on Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android devices. Can I use NordPass for business? Yes, NordPass offers a business version that allows businesses to manage and share passwords securely across teams. How secure is Passkey support? Passkey support is a secure method of encrypting passwords, as the Passkey is unique to the user and not stored anywhere. Can I import my passwords from another password manager to NordPass? Yes, NordPass allows users to import passwords from other password managers, including LastPass, Dashlane, and 1Password. How much does NordPass cost? NordPass offers a free version that allows users to store up to 50 passwords, while the paid version starts at $2.99/month and offers additional features such as password sharing and unlimited password storage.

