Fortnite Season 4 Driftwood Locations
(CTN News) – During Fortnite’s new season, all fans have expected some changes to the map. As a result, new landmarks are being added to the game, while some of the old ones are being changed or renamed.
There are certain quests that are associated with the new landmarks that have been added to the game as part of Season 4. The Driftwood is one of the new landmarks added to Fortnite Season 4. Here is how to locate it.
Where to Find the Driftwood in Fortnite Season 4
A new location has been added to Fortnite known as the Driftwood. It is because many players have been looking in the ground for this landmark that they have been having difficulty finding this location. In fact, The Driftwood is an airship.
You can earn 20,000 experience points by completing one of the easy quests from Week 2. There is nothing complicated about the quest. You will need to land on the Driftwood and then open three chests or ammo boxes.
With three floors and a large number of chests to open, the airship should not pose any difficulty.
This is also a good place to drop and grab some loot very quickly. Nevertheless, it is recommended if you have just begun playing the game because there is a high likelihood that you will encounter other players.
