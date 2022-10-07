Connect with us

25 mins ago

'Terrifier 2': How To Watch It
(CTN News) – Terrifier 2 will be released on October 6th, 2022. Samantha Scaffidi will reprise her role as the severely disfigured Victoria in Terrifier 2. It’s Damien Leone’s third feature film appearance as the antagonist, “Art the Clown.”
The first time Art the Clown appeared was not in Terrifier, but in Damien Leone’s horror anthology, All Hallow’s Eve.
Originally portrayed by Mike Gianelli in Leone’s short films Terrifier (2011) and The 9th Circle, David Howard Thornton will play the killer clown in Terrifier (2016) and Terrifier 2.

Terrifier’s events take place a year before the scene where the disfigured Victoria is interviewed at the end of the first film. Art commits suicide after being confronted by the police, but his body is missing from the morgue.

Leone was able to crowdsource funding for a particularly expensive practical effect scene. After launching an Indiegogo campaign with a goal of $50K, he had raised more than $125K within the first week of the campaign. In total, $250K was raised from private investors by the end of the campaign.

Terrifier 2 release date?

October 6th, 2022 will be the release date for Terrifier 2. At Fright Fest this year, it had its world premiere and received generally positive reviews. See what theaters are playing the sequel near you on the official website.

Is Terrifier 2 streaming?

For now, the film will only be released in theaters. Damien Leone has said he would prefer a “road show style,” with festivals leading up to the release. Screambox will eventually stream 2, probably near the end of the film’s theatrical run.

Terrifier 2: What is it?

Terrifier 2 starts with Art resurrected by a sinister entity and soon after he sets his sights on two siblings for Halloween.
While Samantha Scaffidi will reprise her role in 2, she will not be the main protagonist. Instead, Lauren LaVera (Iron Fist) will portray Sienna Shaw (dressed as an angel for Halloween), and Elliott Fullam will portray Jonathan, Sienna’s younger brother.
After Art the Clown begins stalking them, the two of them will have to find a way to survive the night.
