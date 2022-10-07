Google Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro: Everything You Need To Know And The Best Deals

(CTN News) – A few days ago, Google held its fall 2022 Made by Google event where several new products were introduced, some of which we were already familiar with, like the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch.

The company also unveiled several Nest products earlier this week, including two new smartphones and a smartwatch with Fitbit integration. In May, Google showed off the Pixel 7 lineup and Pixel Watch, but didn’t give us all the details.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have now been fully revealed. I have outlined all the details below, including when you can purchase either of Google’s newest smartphones.

When can I order the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are currently available for preorder. The delivery of both phones will begin on Friday, October 13.

How much do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro cost?

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 7 will start at $599, while the Pixel 7 Pro will start at a respectable $899. The prices are the same as those for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

What are the best deals on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

The Google Store offers preorders for both new Pixel models. In addition to carrier and retail partners, we have updated this post with details of the deals that have been announced.

When you trade in an eligible device, AT&T is offering a free Google Pixel 7 or up to $800 off a Google Pixel 7 Pro. Both new and existing customers can take advantage of the promotion.

With the purchase of a Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Amazon is also offering a free Amazon gift card worth $100 or $200. In other words, you can get the Pixel 7 for $499 and the Pixel 7 Pro for $699.

With the purchase of Pixel 7 Pro from Best Buy, you will receive a $200 e-Gift card.

What colors do the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro come in?

Pixel 7 continues Google’s tradition of choosing unconventional colors for its Pixel lineup. Based on the model, the following colors are available:

Pixel 7 colors: Obsidian, Snow, Lemongrass

Pixel 7 Pro colors: Obsidian, Snow, Hazel

The black option is obsidian, the white option is snow, the yellow option is lemongrass, and the neutral option is hazel.

What about the specifications for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro?

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro share many of the same specifications as last year’s Pixel 6 lineup, but are powered by the new Google Tensor G2 processor.

