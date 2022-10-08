‘Super Mario Bros.’2022 Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Icon To Life

(CTN News) – A trailer for Nintendo’s animated “Super Mario Bros.” movie has been released, featuring Chris Pratt as the mustachioed, Italian plumber.

In a Nintendo Direct video presentation on Thursday, the trailer was unveiled for the first time.

The “Super Mario Bros” movie features a star-studded cast of Mushroom Kingdom characters, including Charlie Day as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Jack Black as Bowser,

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek in addition to Pratt as its central character.

It opens with Bowser and his massive, fiery castle descending upon an ice kingdom. As seen in the “Super Mario Bros” games, Bowser’s army of Koopa Troopas, led by Kamek the Magikoopa, faces off against the ice kingdom’s legions of blue penguins.

The penguins’ snowballs, however, are no match for Bowser’s. As he burns down the icy castle, he is able to control a “Super Mario Bros” star power-up.

I have finally found what I was looking for. Now, who’s gonna stop me now?” Bowser yells as he roars at the top of his lungs.

Everyone’s favorite Italian plumber is here. Mario flies through a green pipe into the Mushroom Kingdom, where he bounces off huge, red mushrooms until he falls to the ground.

As he awakens to find Toad, the “Mario” theme song twinkles in the background. In a very Pratt-like voice, asks Mario, in a very Pratt-like tone.

With Princess Peach’s castle looming in the distance, Toad leads Mario through a valley of gigantic mushrooms. A group of Dry Bones chase Luigi through a spooky forest after the credits roll.

In September 2021, the “Super Mario Bros” movie was announced with an original release date of December 2022. However, the movie has now been postponed to April 27, 2023. With Nintendo, Illumination Entertainment, the company behind hit films such as “Despicable Me,” “Minions,” and “Sing,” is producing the film.

Shigeru Miyamoto and Chris Meledandri are producing for Illumination. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, the script was written by Matthew Fogel.

Pratt, who is not an Italian plumber in real life, recently teased his Mario voice, calling it “unlike anything you’ve heard” in the popular “Super Mario. Bros” video games.

“I worked closely with the directors and tried out a few things until I came up with something that I am really proud of and can’t wait for people to see and hear,” Pratt said in an interview with Variety.

“It is an animated voiceover narration. This is not a live-action film. I will not be running around in a plumber’s suit. This is my first time providing the voice for an animated character, and it is unlike anything you have heard in the Mario world before.”

