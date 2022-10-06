Fortnite 22.10 Update Adds Holo-Chests and DMR

(CTN News) – The newly released Fortnite Update v22.10 introduces a new designated marksman rifle (DMR). Fortnite’s latest long-range weapon is the Cobra DMR.

With the Cobra variant, the Normal DMR has been vaulted.

Especially since it’s still accurate from a distance.

Supply drops, fishing, and the Reality Sapling Fruit. The new designated marksman rifle has a fast fire rate that gives players a huge advantage,

It can be looted from chests,

In addition to the new long-range weapon, Update v22.10 also introduces Holo-Chests. Unlike other chests, these chests provide players with a holographic preview of the contents.

Exotic Holo-Chests are also available, which contain an exotic item. Chapter 3 Season 4 allows players to obtain the contents of these chests by using the same keys used for Low-Security and High-Security Vaults.

MISCELLANEOUS UPDATES

Boogie Bombs have been vaulted in both non-competitive and competitive playlists.

Most one-handed pickaxes, such as the Gum Brawler and Tribute’s Flail, would previously equip by flying into the player’s hand. We’ve adjusted this to be a new equip animation in v22.10.

In case you missed it, we recently released a balance hotfix affecting Evo Chrome Shotguns and Evo Chrome Burst Rifles:

Their floor loot availability is now increased.

Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary versions can now be found in Chrome and regular chests.

The damage needed to upgrade an Evo Chrome weapon at each rarity tier is now greatly reduced.

MAJOR BUG FIXES

Players Fortnite on a controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.

Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.

Lennox Rose’s hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.

Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald’s Sanctum.

The “Reset to last saved position” button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC are all supported by the Fortnite Update v22.10.

SEE ALSO:

What Is Marketplace App Development?

Twitter Users Don’t Follow ‘Elite’ Political Accounts, Study Finds

Atlas V Rocket Launches 2 Communications Satellites To Orbit