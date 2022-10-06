Tech
Fortnite 22.10 Update Adds Holo-Chests and DMR
-
Boogie Bombs have been vaulted in both non-competitive and competitive playlists.
-
Most one-handed pickaxes, such as the Gum Brawler and Tribute’s Flail, would previously equip by flying into the player’s hand. We’ve adjusted this to be a new equip animation in v22.10.
-
In case you missed it, we recently released a balance hotfix affecting Evo Chrome Shotguns and Evo Chrome Burst Rifles:
-
Their floor loot availability is now increased.
-
Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary versions can now be found in Chrome and regular chests.
-
The damage needed to upgrade an Evo Chrome weapon at each rarity tier is now greatly reduced.
-
Players Fortnite on a controller are now able to consistently navigate the inventory with the left thumbstick.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the map to default to the Map tab even when previously closed on the Quests tab.
-
Lennox Rose’s hair no longer obstructs the reticle while crouching.
-
Players should no longer get stuck when phasing through Chrome-ified structures at Herald’s Sanctum.
-
The “Reset to last saved position” button in the HUD Layout Tool on mobile is again returning all buttons to the last saved position.
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC are all supported by the Fortnite Update v22.10.
SEE ALSO:
What Is Marketplace App Development?
Twitter Users Don’t Follow ‘Elite’ Political Accounts, Study Finds
Atlas V Rocket Launches 2 Communications Satellites To Orbit