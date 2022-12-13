Connect with us

Elon Musk Is No Longer The Richest Guy On The World
(CTN News) – Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, is no longer the wealthiest man in the world. At Monday’s end, he turned over that position to Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, according to Forbes.

Elon Musk is no longer the wealthiest person after a decline in Tesla’s share price

The value of Tesla shares has more than halved this year, partly because of a sell-off that escalated after Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter. Shares ended the day down nearly 6.3%.

The rapid surge in Tesla’s share price, which soared more than 1,000% in two years, was the driving force behind Musk’s riches, mostly related to the company’s shares.

According to SEC records, Arnault holds just under 60% of the voting share class of LVMH via holding entities and family trusts. According to Forbes, Arnault has a $186.2 billion net worth.

According to FactSet data, Elon musk now holds 14.11% of Tesla’s outstanding shares, which have a market value of $530 billion.

According to a $125 billion private market estimate from June 2022, Elon Musk also controls more than 40% of the shares of SpaceX, boosting his net worth by millions of dollars on paper.

In 2022, a year when equities have fallen, shares of LVMH have only fallen 1.5%. Based in Paris, LVMH is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange.

