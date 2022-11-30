In Need For Speed Unbound, How Do You Turn Off The Effects?

(CTN News) – If you are wondering how to turn off effects in Need For Speed Unbound, then you have come to the right place.

The bold new direction in which the series is heading isn’t loved by everyone, and some of them prefer to have a classic racing experience instead.

The only bad news we can tell you is that if you are hoping to completely remove the cartoon effects that come with Need For Speed Unbound and just get a clean racing experience as an alternative, we have some bad news for you.

As a matter of fact, there are some measures you can take to ensure that you are getting as basic a racing experience as possible. This is while you play and explore the Need For Speed Unbound map.

What you need to do to turn off effects in Need For Speed Unbound

In order to turn off some of the Need For Speed Unbound cartoon effects, you will need to follow the steps below. Cloaked is the closest option to normal if you would like to turn off trail lights and smoke, but you will not be able to shut them off altogether.

This is what you need to know. The only thing this option disables is the sound that you make when these effects appear on the screen.

In spite of the fact that it was initially said that some of the main effects, like smoke and trail lights, could be disabled, some of them cannot be.

The Cloaked option, however, does offer a basic gray color and doesn’t come with any large additional symbols, so it’s actually the sexiest option at the moment.

Once you have learned how to turn off effects in Need For Speed Unbound, you will be able to start working your way through the campaign and the multiplayer portion of the game.

There is a large and diverse list of Need For Speed Unbound cars to explore and unlock regardless of whether you will jump into either mode, and we have suggestions for the best most suitable For Speed Unbound starter car to use when starting out in either mode.

