DIZO Watch D Ultra And DIZO Watch D Pro With Bluetooth Calling Launch In India
(CTN News) – As promised, DIZO launched its latest wearables in India, the DIZO Watch D Pro and DIZO Watch D Ultra. The Watch D was first introduced in June 2022.
DIZO D1 chipset and DIZO OS are the key features of the DIZO Watch D Pro.
Watch D Pro by DIZO
The DIZO Watch D Pro smartwatch features a 4.69 cm (1.85 inch) display with a brightness of 600 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Furthermore, the Watch D Pro and DIZO Health App offer advanced sports features such as GPS Running Route Tracking and Workout Report Sharing.
It also supports Bluetooth calling and is compatible with Bluetooth v5.3, with integrated noise cancellation.
Furthermore, this smartwatch has a D1 CPU, plenty of RAM, and a GPU. You can also enjoy the upgraded UI, vivid animations, and smooth scrolling of the DIZO OS with this watch.
Furthermore, the DIZO Watch D Pro comes with a Washable Architecture, 150+ Watch Faces and a powerful battery that can last up to 7 days.
DIZO Watch D Pro specifications
-
The frame is made of aluminium, the button is textured, and the strap is silicone
-
A 1.85-inch bright display with a brightness of 600 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz
-
Chipset DIZO D1
-
OS DIZO
-
Sports modes in 110+ categories
-
Battery life is up to 7 days; charging time is 2 hours
-
Calling support, noise cancellation during calls with Bluetooth 5.3
-
There are 150+ watch faces to choose from
-
Health sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, calories, steps, etc.
-
Smart controls for the DIZO Health App
-
Black, blue, and grey colors
Watch D Ultra by DIZO
DIZO Watch D Ultra Smartwatch features a 4.521 cm (1.78 in) AMOLED display with a resolution of 368x448p and a brightness of 500 nits.
Featuring a single-chipset design, this smartwatch offers minimal power consumption, a reliable connection, a noise-cancelling algorithm, and voice assistant capabilities via its microphone and speaker.
With a battery life of up to ten days, the watch’s design is made of washable materials and aluminum.
There are also more than 150 watch faces, 100+ sports modes, etc. SpO2, heart rate, and other health indicators could be monitored. Smartwatch features, such as camera control, music management, smart alerts, and alarms.
DIZO Watch D Ultra specs
-
An aluminium frame, a texture button, and a silicone strap
-
AMOLED display, 500 nits of brightness, 368×448 pixels
-
Chipset DIZO D1
-
OS DIZO
-
Over 110 sports modes
-
Battery life is up to 10 days. Full charge takes 2 hours
-
Support for Bluetooth v5.2, Calling, Noise cancellation
-
Over 150 watch faces
-
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, calories, steps, and more.
-
Smart controls for the DIZO Health App
-
Black, blue, and grey
Availability and pricing
DIZO Watch D Pro will be available on Flipkart.com from Jan 17th, 12 PM for a special launch price of Rs. 2,699, while DIZO Watch D Ultra will be available from 12th, 12 PM for a special launch price of Rs. 3,299
