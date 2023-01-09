DIZO Watch D Ultra And DIZO Watch D Pro With Bluetooth Calling Launch In India

(CTN News) – As promised, DIZO launched its latest wearables in India, the DIZO Watch D Pro and DIZO Watch D Ultra. The Watch D was first introduced in June 2022.

DIZO D1 chipset and DIZO OS are the key features of the DIZO Watch D Pro.

Watch D Pro by DIZO

The DIZO Watch D Pro smartwatch features a 4.69 cm (1.85 inch) display with a brightness of 600 nits and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Furthermore, the Watch D Pro and DIZO Health App offer advanced sports features such as GPS Running Route Tracking and Workout Report Sharing.

It also supports Bluetooth calling and is compatible with Bluetooth v5.3, with integrated noise cancellation.

Furthermore, this smartwatch has a D1 CPU, plenty of RAM, and a GPU. You can also enjoy the upgraded UI, vivid animations, and smooth scrolling of the DIZO OS with this watch.

Furthermore, the DIZO Watch D Pro comes with a Washable Architecture, 150+ Watch Faces and a powerful battery that can last up to 7 days.

DIZO Watch D Pro specifications

The frame is made of aluminium, the button is textured, and the strap is silicone

A 1.85-inch bright display with a brightness of 600 nits and a refresh rate of 60Hz

Chipset DIZO D1

OS DIZO

Sports modes in 110+ categories

Battery life is up to 7 days; charging time is 2 hours

Calling support, noise cancellation during calls with Bluetooth 5.3

There are 150+ watch faces to choose from

Health sensors: Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, calories, steps, etc.

Smart controls for the DIZO Health App

Black, blue, and grey colors

Watch D Ultra by DIZO

DIZO Watch D Ultra Smartwatch features a 4.521 cm (1.78 in) AMOLED display with a resolution of 368x448p and a brightness of 500 nits.

Featuring a single-chipset design, this smartwatch offers minimal power consumption, a reliable connection, a noise-cancelling algorithm, and voice assistant capabilities via its microphone and speaker.

With a battery life of up to ten days, the watch’s design is made of washable materials and aluminum.

There are also more than 150 watch faces, 100+ sports modes, etc. SpO2, heart rate, and other health indicators could be monitored. Smartwatch features, such as camera control, music management, smart alerts, and alarms.

DIZO Watch D Ultra specs

An aluminium frame, a texture button, and a silicone strap

AMOLED display, 500 nits of brightness, 368×448 pixels

Chipset DIZO D1

OS DIZO

Over 110 sports modes

Battery life is up to 10 days. Full charge takes 2 hours

Support for Bluetooth v5.2, Calling, Noise cancellation

Over 150 watch faces

Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, calories, steps, and more.

Smart controls for the DIZO Health App

Black, blue, and grey

Availability and pricing

DIZO Watch D Pro will be available on Flipkart.com from Jan 17th, 12 PM for a special launch price of Rs. 2,699, while DIZO Watch D Ultra will be available from 12th, 12 PM for a special launch price of Rs. 3,299

SEE ALSO:

First Satellite Launch In Cornwall Expected To Attract Thousands