First Satellite Launch In Cornwall Expected To Attract Thousands

(CTN News) – There will be thousands of people in Cornwall to witness the first orbital rocket launch from UK soil in what is being heralded as the start of a “new era” in British space exploration.

On Monday night, nine satellites will be launched from Spaceport Cornwall as long as there are no last-minute technical glitches.

It’s a triumph for the spaceport, which has been skeptical about such an adventure coming from an area known for surfing.

Melissa Thorpe, the Spaceport Cornwall’s executive director, said she thought she’d be nervous, but she was actually confident.

Eight years ago, “not many people” believed it would happen, making it a remarkable “underdog story”.

She wants people to feel inspired, aspiring, and proud of how Cornwall represents itself. It’s gloomy everywhere. It’s exciting and different, a bit of an underdog story.”

Thorpe got asked if Cornwall could be a spaceport.

Satellite launches are all the rage right now. It’s enough without humans. We’re interested in human spaceflight, microgravity experiments, and tourism.

Thorpe was inspired by the northern lights in her native Canada. The night sky ignited it. Is there anything humans can do out there? How do we do it? ”

Virgin Orbit, which is in charge of the launch – their first outside the US – might be surprised at how many people turned up to see it, since they usually only get a few fans at their base in the Mojave Desert.

A silent disco kept the blood pumping on what could be a cold night for two-and-a-half thousand people who bought tickets within two hours.

At the center of the mission is a repurposed Boeing 747 called Cosmic Girl with Virgin Orbit’s Launcher One rocket. Spaceport Cornwall will take off the 747 before releasing the rocket at 35,000ft over the Atlantic Ocean.

As the plane returns to the spaceport, the rocket launches the small satellites. The first European satellite will go into space.

It’s a “new era for space”, says Ian Annett, deputy head of the UK Space Agency. In the UK, the industry generates £16.5bn a year and employs 47,000 people.

“This will lead to new careers, improved productivity, and inspire the next generation of space professionals,” he said.

CEO Dan Hart said Monday night it looked terrific, but they’d only launch when everything was in order.

“Everything is green right now. We’ll load fuel,” he said. We’re gearing up for launch.

If they see something interesting, the launch will be delayed. Wind, precipitation, and lightning will be closely watched. We’re taking care to be very cautious. They’re smiling now, but their eyes are laser-sharp.”

Hart said: “The airplane is very robust, but we keep an eye on crosswinds because we have a rocket under the wing.”

