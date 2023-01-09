Apple iPhone 13 Tops The Charts In Q4 2022 In India

(CTN News) – A new report published by Counterpoint Research has provided the latest iPhone sales data for the Indian market for the Q4 2022 quarter.

According to the data, Apple’s iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in the country during Q4, 2022, according to the company’s website.

There was a 4% market share of sales for iPhone 13 compared to the report. This was followed by Samsung Galaxy M13 and Xiaomi Redmi A1, each accounting for 3% of sales.

This is the first time that an iPhone has topped the sales list in the Indian market which is cost-conscious and dominated by budget phones, which are popular among the Indian population.

During the same quarter last year, five of the best-selling smartphones were Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, Redmi Note 10s, and Redmi 9A. All of these smartphones fall under the price range of $ 15, 000.

In spite of this, the last quarter of 2022 witnessed a significant increase in sales and discounts on Apple iPhone 13 across e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart as well as in brick and mortar retail outlets.

During the early days of the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, it was available for a price below $50,000 per item.

It is possible that these offers contributed to the increase in sales of the iPhone 13 as a result of these promotions.

The Samsung Galaxy A04s and the Realme C35 were both included in the list of the top five best-selling smartphones in Q4, 2022 at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, on the list of top five best-selling smartphones. The two companies had a combined sales share of 3%.

Specifications of the Apple iPhone 13

Powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, the Apple iPhone 13 is also powered by the same processor that is found in the iPhone 14.

The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and is fueled by a battery that lasts for a long time. On the front of the device there is a 12MP camera that can be used for taking selfies.

A 12MP dual camera setup is also included at the back of the device.

It is available in three different storage variants for smartphones. One can choose from storage capacities that range from 128GB to 256GB to 512GB.

As of the time of this writing, the handset runs iOS 15 out of the box. On Flipkart, it is currently listed for a price of 61,999 for a model with 128GB of internal storage. Amazon, on the other hand, is sells for 69,900 and upwards.

