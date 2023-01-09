Huawei P60 To Have Sony IMX789+IMX888 Cameras

(CTN News) – The Huawei P60 will make its public debut in the first quarter of this year. The company will be able to boast of its capabilities with variable aperture technology in the camera.

Various sources are claiming that the Huawei P60 series will utilize a combination of Sony IMX789 and Sony IMX888 sensors in the main camera.

This is according to information coming from Digital Chat Station. This is a fascinating development because these sensors will be incorporated into the phone lineup under a variable aperture mechanism.

According to further details, both of these sensors will be equipped with 50MP megapixels, so they will both have a 50MP megapixel count. On the other hand, the sensor size is around 1/1.4 of an inch, which is quite small.

The IMX789 sensor is used in the OnePlus 9 Pro camera. Before we get into how it works and how it is used, it’s worth noting that IMX789 was also used in the OnePlus 9 Pro camera.

Based on the specifications, the sensor is supposed to have a resolution of 52MP by default. However, OnePlus has changed it to 48MP in order to support its imaging system. Huawei, on the other hand, is also expected to chop it in the upcoming phone as well.

Aperture that can be varied:

There are six blades in Huawei’s variable aperture camera system that can be opened or closed depending on the amount of light available.

There are ten aperture stops available and the aperture settings are automatically changed as needed. With this technology, you can greatly enhance the quality of the image, the colors, the light, and the blur in the background to the maximum extent possible.

XMAGE:

It is expected that XMAGE will accompany the variable aperture on the Huawei P60 series. This will provide consumers with a fantastic imaging system in order to make the most of the camera experience on the upcoming flagship devices.

The Huawei P50 series will also include an improved super macro feature over the Huawei P50 series.

There is no doubt that these technologies have been used for the first time in Huawei Mate 50 Pro. This is because the Chinese tech maker is about to integrate them into the P60 lineup. This would be an exciting development.

The Huawei P60 is comprised of the following features:

It has always been the camera that has been the main specialty of the P series phones, and Huawei has installed various photography features into the P series models to ensure they meet the expectations of customers that purchase the phones.

