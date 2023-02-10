Connect with us

Tech

Google Introduces New Chrome 110, Ditches Windows 7
Advertisement

Tech

Netflix Stopped Password-Sharing In 4 More Countries, Including Canada

Tech

SpaceX Launches Giant Starship Rocket In Key Test

Tech

Coinbase Shares fall as SEC Targets Crypto 'Staking' with Kraken Crackdown

Tech

Windows 11: A Spyware Machine Beyond Users' Control?

News Tech

Turkey Restores Twitter Service After Government Blockade

Tech

Google AI Bard Delivers A Wrong Answer In Its First Demo

News Tech World News

Former Twitter Executives Warned Arrests Were Imminent

Tech

Top Benefits of Custom Software Development

Tech

Integrating AI And Machine Learning In Mobile App Development

Tech

Microsoft Has Finally Fixed Edge's Oversized Menus

Tech

Windows Recent Update Snoops On The User's Office Data

Tech

Google To Develop A Blink-Based iOS Browser

Tech

WhatsApp Introduces 'set' Of New Status Updates For Users Worldwide

Tech

Galaxy S23 Ultra Short Film By Ridley Scott

Tech Legal

How to Search People Free in 2023

Tech

Hiring Third-Party Software Development Team: Pros and Cons

Tech

"In 30 Minutes...": Zoom CEO Cuts 1,300 Jobs

Tech

About 4% Of Ebay's Staff Will Be Laid Off, 500 Employees In Total

Tech

Job Availability in Diversified Commercial Services: An Overview

Tech

Google Introduces New Chrome 110, Ditches Windows 7

Published

5 seconds ago

on

Chrome 110

(CTN NEWS) – Chrome 110 – Windows 7 was first made available for commercial use on July 22, 2009, and is no longer maintained by Microsoft. And now Google Chrome.

Yet another wildly successful tool is discontinuing support for one of the most widely used PC operating systems.

The most popular web browser’s first iteration to not function properly on Windows 7 is Chrome 110, which was made available on February 7.

With Chrome now demanding Windows 10 as a minimum, Google is joining Microsoft in eventually discarding the outdated operating system.

Although not the only change brought about by the upgrade, it is unquestionably the most notable one, particularly for millions of users still on the outdated OS.

READ MORE: Windows 11: A Spyware Machine Beyond Users’ Control?

Chrome 110

For Windows, Mac, and Linux, Chrome 110 has been moved to the stable channel, where the update will be handed out over the next several days and weeks.

Chrome 110 features several updates and enhancements, particularly in the area of security, where Chromium engineers corrected at least 15 security flaws with severity ratings ranging from “high” (3) to “low”.

The JavaScript V8 engine, WebRTC communications, GPU utilization, and other areas all have resolved problems.

As per usual, Google expresses gratitude to all security researchers who collaborated with the firm during the development cycle to make Chrome’s stable release a little bit safer than before.

Additionally, Chrome 110 has configurable network error pages, the ability to employ biometric authentication “on compatible PCs” (i.e., those with biometric hardware installed), and a Password Manager built right into the browser.

Nvidia’s RTX Video Super Resolution, a proprietary technology for quickly upscaling video feeds on GeForce RTX cards, is also supported for the first time in Chrome 110.

Windows 7

Other adjustments include a setting for automated translation for a few languages, support for manual translation on iOS, and a more straightforward procedure for password checks.

If biometric hardware is unavailable, Chrome desktop users can now benefit from a more secure experience by turning on support for the system’s Screen Lock ID approach.

Users still using Windows 7, Windows 8.x, or Windows Server 2012/R2 will have three options as of Chrome 110.

They can either stick with an older browser version that is still compatible with the aforementioned OSes or change to another browser, such as Firefox (Mozilla developers are also debating how to phase out Windows 7 support right now.).

Installing a newer version of Windows or upgrading your computer would be your third and best options if your existing hardware isn’t capable of running a newer OS.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Netflix Stopped Password-Sharing In 4 More Countries, Including Canada

SpaceX Launches Giant Starship Rocket In Key Test

Coinbase Shares fall as SEC Targets Crypto ‘Staking’ with Kraken Crackdown
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins