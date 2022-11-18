Chromecast With Google TV 4K On Sale For Just $29! Stranger Things Funko Pop! Free!

(CTN NEWS) – Free Stranger Things Eleven Funko Pop with Chromecast Google TV 4K!

Walmart has just released a Black Friday deal on Chromecast with Google TV, which comes with a free Stranger Things Eleven Funko POP!

With a TV Stick, Anyone Can Upgrade their Home Entertainment System

Upgrading one’s home entertainment system can be very expensive for some people. The cost of smart TVs is a bit higher than regular flatscreen TVs, so some people would rather sacrifice streaming services.

The good thing about sales is that they allow people to afford things they would have otherwise been unable to afford. Smart TVs are still available on the market, but only a few people can afford them.

Walmart Has a Deal On a Smart TV For just $29, Which is Usually Expensive

Using a TV stick like the Chromecast with Google TV, a regular TV becomes a smart TV with access to streaming services.

According to Tom’s Guide, a Chromecast with Google TV 4K sold for less than half its original price. According to its picture on Walmart, the Chromecast with Google TV 4K is priced at $61.

Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos Funko POP! comes free with Chromecast with Google TV 4K!

With this purchase, buyers get a Chromecast with Google TV 4K and a Stranger Things Eleven Funko POP! The Funko POP! It is a bonus that players can display or collect.

To upgrade their home entertainment system, people can attach a TV stick like the Chromecast with Google TV 4K to make it function like a regular smart TV.

Product Information

Google TV (4K) and Chromecast are included with Funko POP! Eleven Stranger Things with Eggos, worth up to $61.86.

Google TV (4K) with Chromecast with Funko POP! The ideal Christmas present for any Stranger Things fan is Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos.

Your favourite entertainment is available in up to 4K HDR1 through Chromecast and Google TV (4K). Get customized suggestions from all of your subscriptions in one location.

You cannot switch between apps to select a show to watch. And add Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos to your Funko POP! collection.

The Soft Vinyl Stranger Things POP Figures are beautifully detailed in rich, vibrant colours.

This Eleven POP! figure is clutching an Eggo waffle and wearing Mike’s sister’s smocked clothing. Each figurine is packaged in a window display box.

Chromecast with Google TV (4K)

An App-load of Entertainment. Stream 700,000+ movies and TV episodes.

Stream 700,000+ movies and TV episodes. No jumping. Just watching. You can watch movies and TV shows from all your services on your home screen. You won’t have to switch between apps to find what you want to watch.

You can watch movies and TV shows from all your services on your home screen. You won’t have to switch between apps to find what you want to watch. Recommendations just for you. Get personalized suggestions based on your subscriptions, viewing habits, and content.

Get personalized suggestions based on your subscriptions, viewing habits, and content. Stream on . HDR provides brighter colours and a crystal clear picture up to 4K.

. HDR provides brighter colours and a crystal clear picture up to 4K. It’s easy to install. Connect Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and start streaming. Alternatively, you can connect directly to your router with the optional Ethernet adapter for hard-to-reach spots.

Connect Chromecast to your TV’s HDMI port, connect to Wi-Fi, and start streaming. Alternatively, you can connect directly to your router with the optional Ethernet adapter for hard-to-reach spots. Your home is on TV. Watch your Nest Cam feed on TV4 and control other connected devices, like the lights or thermostat, without pausing.

Watch your Nest Cam feed on TV4 and control other connected devices, like the lights or thermostat, without pausing. Use your voice. Use the Google Assistant button on the remote to find specific shows or by mood, genre, actress, and more. Use the remote to control the volume, switch inputs, play music, and ask Google what to watch.

Use the Google Assistant button on the remote to find specific shows or by mood, genre, actress, and more. Use the remote to control the volume, switch inputs, play music, and ask Google what to watch. Family-friendly. Access a fun collection of movies and shows for the whole family by creating a kid’s profile. Choose from various playful avatars and themes, set parental controls to limit what streaming services are shown, limit watching time, and set a bedtime.

Access a fun collection of movies and shows for the whole family by creating a kid’s profile. Choose from various playful avatars and themes, set parental controls to limit what streaming services are shown, limit watching time, and set a bedtime. Watch live TV. YouTube TV and Sling TV let you watch live TV from broadcast, cable, and sports networks.

YouTube TV and Sling TV let you watch live TV from broadcast, cable, and sports networks. Hands-free control. Are you having trouble finding the remote? Using other Google speakers and displays, you can control your TV with your voice. Say, “Hey, Google, play Stranger Things on Netflix.”

Search for the future . Add shows and movies that interest you to your watchlist so you can watch them later.

. Add shows and movies that interest you to your watchlist so you can watch them later. Pump up the sound. You can fill your home with sound by grouping Chromecast with your Google speakers or displays. Using your voice or the app, you can control them.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Chromecast with Google TV requires a TV with an HDMI port, a Wi-Fi network, a Google Account, and an electrical outlet nearby. The minimum OS requirements can be found at g.co/cast/req. A 4K-capable TV and a reliable broadband connection are also required to view 4K content. A subscription service may be required. 4K content requires a 4K-capable TV and a reliable broadband connection. 4 Only compatible with Nest Cam Indoor (1st generation), Nest Cam Outdoor, and Nest Cam IQ. Some features, such as mobile notifications, remote control, video streaming, and video recording, require working Internet and Wi-Fi connections. A compatible smart device is required. For full functionality, Google Assistant may be required. Requires broadband internet access. There may be a charge for subscription services. Services may not be available in all countries or regions. There is a service-dependent watch list.

Funko POP! TV Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos:

A dangerous and supernatural secret lurks in Hawkins, Indiana.

You can now bring home the happenings, characters, and breakthrough moments of Stranger Things with your own Pop! Eggos for eleven.

About 3.75 inches tall, the vinyl figure is made of vinyl.

Age range: 3 years and older

3 years and older Displayed in a windowed box

Stranger Things, an original Netflix series

