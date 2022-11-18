Connect with us

What Is YouTube Premium? Eligible Users And Details About Google Fi
What Is YouTube Premium? Eligible Users And Details About Google Fi

Published

2 hours ago

on

What Is YouTube Premium? Eligible Users And Details About Google Fi

(CTN News) – YouTube Premium is now available through Google Fi, the company’s internet service provider.

It is more convenient for consumers to watch videos, listen to music, and access a variety of content without being bothered by irritating advertisements.

It is for this reason that YouTube Premium is quite popular. The Google Fi company has now confirmed that for one year, users will be able to enjoy YouTube’s ad-free service for free.

Here is how you can get a free subscription to YouTube Premium.

As per Business Standard’s latest report, subscribers to Google Fi Premium Unlimited Plus will be able to access YouTube Premium for free.

Therefore, if you decide to subscribe to YouTube’s ad-free service, you will save $119.99.

Google’s Global PR Lead for Stadia, Patrick Seybold, said, “Now we are offering a simple, single subscription to Fi that provides connectivity, cloud storage, and entertainment for the entire family.”

The reason they are doing this is that wireless consumers are now opting for unlimited plans in order to enhance their gaming, media, and internet experiences.

There is however a catch to Google Fi  YouTube Premium service offer.

Can you tell me what the catch is? 

Those who are not yet Google Fi subscribers should know a few things about its Unlimited Plus plan.

Google Fi most expensive broadband subscription service is this broadband subscription service. You will be required to pay $65 per month to try it out.

Although this price may seem high, it is reasonable given the fact that Google Fi Unlimited Plus offers 50GB of high-speed data access, unlimited texting and calling, and other features.

As a Google Fi Unlimited subscriber, you must still meet the following requirements:

  • You should have had an active Unlimited Plus subscription for at least one year.

  • If you are using a Google Workspace account, YouTube will not be accessible to you.

  • If you would like to receive the free YouTube Premium service, you must be at least 13 years of age.

  • Since the beginning of the year, Google Fi has been on a roll as it has consistently strived to improve its service.

The Matter smart home initiative, backed by Google Fi and Nest, was launched by its parent company, Google.

Keeping an eye on Tech Times for more updates on Google Fi and its other service offerings is a good idea.

