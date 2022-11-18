Connect with us

Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know
Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know

Google Pixel Fold: Everything You Need To Know

(CTN NEWS) – With the new Google Pixel Fold, Google has been making headlines for quite some time.

There have already been several leaks regarding the future new Pixel products following the release of the new Google Pixel 7 series smartphone.

In the A series, the Pixel 7a smartphone has been eagerly anticipated by many enthusiasts.

In addition to this Pixel 7a smartphone, there have been fresh leaks regarding the Google Pixel Fold. Both flagship smartphones’ design, performance, and efficiency have improved significantly.

In the same way, many people are eagerly awaiting the release of the new foldable.

Google is expected to introduce its new premium Pixel 8 series next year, along with an A-series smartphone, the Pixel 7a, and a foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel Fold.

So far, we know the following:

LEAKS ABOUT GOOGLE PIXEL FOLD

The Google Pixel Fold smartphone has been the subject of much speculation. The launch is scheduled for May 2023. According to Jon Posser, project Passport is a foldable project that Google is working on.

FrontPageTech has also released fresh render photos of its next foldable smartphone. The photos indicate that this foldable will be made of glass and metal.

SPECIFICATIONS EXPECTED FOR GOOGLE PIXEL FOLD

There will be two distinct cameras inside the fold of the Google Pixel Fold, each of which will have a 9.5MP resolution. The selfie camera will also be placed within a punch hole on the outside edge of the screen.

According to reports, the Google Pixel Fold will also have a massive inner display. FrontPageTech also reveals the colour options for this foldable. This foldable will be available in two colour options: chalk and obsidian.

This Google Pixel foldable is said to have new stereo effect speakers that fire from the top and bottom. This foldable can also be charged via USB-C. However, there have been no changes to the processor!

The power button doubled up as a fingerprint reader, and the millimetre wave antenna could also be seen on the top.

Google's 'Most Secretive Project': Everything We Know About Pixel Fold

A faster Snapdragon chipset may be included in this foldable. Fingers crossed for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

GOOGLE PIXEL FOLD – LEAK PRICE

We have a new leak suggesting that this smartphone will cost a premium.

Pixel smartphones will compete with Samsung Z Fold devices, which are already dominant. Therefore, we expect the price to be similar to the Samsung Z Fold.

FrontPageTech reports the foldable will cost $1799, comparable to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4’s $1700 price tag.

