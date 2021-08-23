Vinicius Jr. Saves Real Madrid With Tier for 3-3 Draw with Levante

Real Madrid had substitute Vinicius Junior to thank as his second-half brace rescued them in their 3-3 draw with Levante on Sunday night.

The Brazilian showed his quality on a chaotic night at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia to prevent his side slipping to defeat in their second LaLiga Santander fixture of the season.

Vinicius Junior put in a stunning performance after replacing Eden Hazard on the hour mark, as he pulled his side level twice after Levante had taken a 2-1 lead.

What stood out most about his performance was his ruthlessness in front of goal, with two stunning finishes to rescue a point.

Paco Lopez deserves a statue outside the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia. He is performing an astonishing job with limited resources, and his side’s never-say-die attitude was on display on Sunday night.

They kept calm after going 1-0 down to lead twice, and they were the width of the post away from adding a fourth through Alejandro Cantero.

Vazquez struggled for Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti started with Isco as his side’s main source of creativity, and the Spaniard did not let his coach down.

He put in an excellent performance, demonstrating just how much he still has to offer his club as he looks to get back to his best level once more.

Whilst Isco dazzled, the same cannot be said for Lucas Vazquez, who endured a difficult night.

He struggled to make an impact going forward, and was caught out for the goals scored by Roger Marti and Jose Campana, before being replaced by Dani Carvajal, who was making his first appearance since April.

Roger Marti demonstrated why he is one of the top strikers in LaLiga Santander as he registered his side’s opening goal. It means he is now off the mark for the 2021/22 season, as he looks to go even better than his record in his three previous LaLiga Santander seasons, in which he has scored 13, 11 and 12 goals respectively.

Carlo Ancelotti wants to see Gareth Bale reach his best level once more, and the Welshman is well on the way to achieving it.

He followed up his performance against Alaves with another strong display against Levante, as he broke the deadlock after five minutes and could have doubled his side’s lead as he went close with a long-range effort.