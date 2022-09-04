Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga

(CTN News) – Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Spain’s La Liga has four matches left before Real Madrid becomes the only undefeated team. After a narrow 2-1 win over a spirited Real Betis side on Saturday.

The defending Spanish and European champions remain on maximum points.

After the teams traded goals in the first half, Rodrygo’s 65th-minute goal decided the game, ending Betis’ undefeated record. After coming into the game in the second half, Fede Valverde set up his Brazilian teammate for the game-winning goal.

As a result of being denied a penalty appeal, the visitors conceded the opening goal to Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid. His control and lofted shot over the keeper were exquisite, winning the applause of a Santiago Bernabeu crowd eager to see the team again after over 100 days away.

A throw-in initiated a play that resulted in Sergio Canales equalizing later in the first half. Borja Iglesias laid the ball off to him in the box, and Canales unleashed a first-time shot that beat Thibaut Courtois.

From Real Madrid vs. Real Betis, Real Madrid had multiple looks and greater control of the math as the game wore on. Vinicius had a wide-open look from point-blank range that he hit high, Rodrygo’s cross struck the corner, and Aurelien Tchouameni’s header was saved by Rui Silva.

The loss snapped Betis’ five-match undefeated streak at the Bernabeu, and they were not helped by the early injury suffered by Nabil Fekir, who was hoping for a penalty.

As the game progressed, they looked increasingly overmatched despite the fightback to equalize at 1-1.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis final score

1H 2H Final Real Madrid 1 1 2 Real Betis 1 0 1

Goals:

RMA — Vinicius Jr (David Alaba) — 9th min.

BET — Sergio Canales (Borja Iglesias) — 13th min.

RMA — Rodrygo (Fede Valverde) — 65th min

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis teams

Real Madrid are generally healthy, but Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the lineup for midweek’s UEFA Champions League match against Celtic: Rodrygo replaces Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga starts in midfield with Toni Kroos on the bench. In addition to Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal, they play as fullbacks.

With reserve defender Jesus Vallejo out, Nacho Fernandez returns to the bench for Los Blancos. Also not in the squad is right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who has not played in La Liga this season.

