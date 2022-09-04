Connect with us

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga
Advertisement

Sports

Ohio State Football Team vs. Notre Dame: Everything You Need To Know

Sports

Michigan Football Team Opens Its Season Without LT Ryan Hayes and LB Nikhai Hill-Green

News Video Sports

Liverpool and Everton Plat to a 0-0 Stalemate

Sports

Gerrard's Villa Put A Stop To Man City's Progress

Sports

BKFC Thailand 3 Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship "Watch Live"

Sports

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Live Streaming: Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming

Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester United live: Premier League Prediction, How To Watch, And When To Watch

Sports

Venus Williams Has Lost Her First Round Match At The US Open In New York

Sports

Chelsea vs Southampton LIVE: Result, Final Score And Reaction

Sports

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Give Birth To Their First Child

Sports

Serena's Farewell: In The Build-Up To The US Open, Here Are The Stories

Sports

Barcelona vs. Real Valladolid: Lewandowski Leads Blaugrana Past Newly-Promoted Squad

Sports

Wolves vs Newcastle: Saint-Maximin Cancels Out Neves' Wonder Strike

Sports

NASCAR TV Schedule: Week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022

Sports

Scottie Scheffler Leads The Tour Championship By Six Shots

Sports

Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham: Kane Double Seals Victory In Premier League

Sports

The Belgian Grand Prix Will Remain On The 2023 F1 Schedule

Sports

India vs Pakistan Highlights: India Beat Pakistan In Asia Cup Nail-Biter

Sports

India vs Pakistan Live Match , Asia Cup 2022

Sports

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis Result: Defending Champions Remain Unbeaten In La Liga

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis

(CTN News) – Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Spain’s La Liga has four matches left before Real Madrid becomes the only undefeated team. After a narrow 2-1 win over a spirited Real Betis side on Saturday.

The defending Spanish and European champions remain on maximum points.

After the teams traded goals in the first half, Rodrygo’s 65th-minute goal decided the game, ending Betis’ undefeated record. After coming into the game in the second half, Fede Valverde set up his Brazilian teammate for the game-winning goal.

As a result of being denied a penalty appeal, the visitors conceded the opening goal to Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid. His control and lofted shot over the keeper were exquisite, winning the applause of a Santiago Bernabeu crowd eager to see the team again after over 100 days away.

A throw-in initiated a play that resulted in Sergio Canales equalizing later in the first half. Borja Iglesias laid the ball off to him in the box, and Canales unleashed a first-time shot that beat Thibaut Courtois.

From Real Madrid vs. Real Betis, Real Madrid had multiple looks and greater control of the math as the game wore on. Vinicius had a wide-open look from point-blank range that he hit high, Rodrygo’s cross struck the corner, and Aurelien Tchouameni’s header was saved by Rui Silva.

The loss snapped Betis’ five-match undefeated streak at the Bernabeu, and they were not helped by the early injury suffered by Nabil Fekir, who was hoping for a penalty.

As the game progressed, they looked increasingly overmatched despite the fightback to equalize at 1-1.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis final score

1H 2H Final
Real Madrid 1 1 2
Real Betis 1 0 1

Goals:
RMA — Vinicius Jr (David Alaba) — 9th min.
BET — Sergio Canales (Borja Iglesias) — 13th min.
RMA — Rodrygo (Fede Valverde) — 65th min

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis teams

Real Madrid are generally healthy, but Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes to the lineup for midweek’s UEFA Champions League match against Celtic: Rodrygo replaces Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga starts in midfield with Toni Kroos on the bench. In addition to Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal, they play as fullbacks.

With reserve defender Jesus Vallejo out, Nacho Fernandez returns to the bench for Los Blancos. Also not in the squad is right-back Alvaro Odriozola, who has not played in La Liga this season.

Related CTN News:

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement

Len Dawson: Kansas City Chiefs legend Dawson dies at 87
Related Topics:
Continue Reading