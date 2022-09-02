Leicester City vs. Manchester United live: Premier League Prediction, How To Watch, And When To Watch

Leicester: It has been a disappointing start to the season with three straight losses and the departure of Wesley Fofana to Chelsea. Rodgers must avoid becoming the next manager under pressure after Scott Parker’s dismissal.

Reinvesting much of the Fofana fee won’t help. The Stade de Reims’ Wout Faes has been targeted, but he will not arrive in time for this one.

United: While Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation has not resolved itself, Ten Hag is continuing to overhaul his squad. Antony is the latest to join after a deal was agreed with AFC Ajax. Since Aaron Wan Bissaka is expected to stay, Sergino Dest is unlikely to be a target.

Prediction For Leicester City vs. Manchester United

Pick: There is a reasonable chance the Red Devils will win this game by a narrow margin. I think Leicester will put up a bit of a fight against Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa in their bid to adapt to the new situation.

However, they are at a low ebb and are in the midst of a struggle for survival. It would not be a surprise if both teams scored with United coming out on top by one goal.

In the wake of being omitted from all of Barcelona’s matches to begin the season, Sergino Dest moved to AC Milan. On Deadline Day, the legendary club announced a one-year loan with an option to buy.

According to CBS Sports soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, if the option is triggered, Dest will sign a four-year contract with the club. After Oguchi Onyewu, he is the second American to join Milan.

After the move was announced, Dest tweeted: “I’m so proud to join the champions of Italy and such a historic club! Forza Milan!”

Related CTN News:

Danka Kovinic Will Face Serena Williams In The U.S. Open 1st Round

Shaquem Griffin, A Linebacker In The National Football League, Announced His Retirement