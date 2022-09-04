Sports
Gerrard’s Villa Put A Stop To Man City’s Progress
Elling Haaland has reached double figures in the Premier League for Manchester City this season – but a dogged Aston Villa team denied them a fifth consecutive victory.
When he scored five minutes after the break, Norwegian striker Haarland joined Micky Quinn as the only player in Premier League history to score 10 goals in his first six games.
In a noisy Villa Park, any thoughts of Pep Guardiola’s champions romping to victory were dashed by a determined Villa, who equalized through Leon Bailey in the 74th minute.
In the first half, Kevin De Bruyne hit the crossbar and fired wide, while Haarland was denied by Emiliano Martinez before Villa equalized.
As expected, City dominated for long periods as they threatened to continue to fill their boots.
It started with Kyle Walker slicing the ball horribly wide before De Bruyne’s placed drive sailed just off target, then the Belgian’s superb, probing cross was missed by Ilkay Gündogan.
Right back Matty Cash pulled his hamstring in the 27th minute. In his place, Ashley Young was appointed.It was Young who initiated Villa’s first chance of the game in the 38th minute.
He beat De Bruyne to the ball and fed Douglas Luiz, who threaded the ball through Ollie Watkins for an angled shot that deflected wide.
Five minutes after the break, Haaland scored again after touching the ball 10 times in the first half.
As he finished off De Bruyne’s deep cross, he leapt to tap home left-footed on the volley from two yards out, eluding Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s flailing, outstretched hand.
The goal initially stings Villa. Gerrard’s side tried to punish Rodri’s dallying on the ball by attacking through Jacob Ramsey, who poked the ball just too far ahead of him to allow Ederson to smother it.
As Villa sought to equalize, Bailey sent a shot flying over the goal.However, it was City who posed the greater threat. As a result, the champions responded with a renewed focus and tempo.
De Bruyne’s curling free kick hit the top of the bar after Haarland’s shot was blocked by Martinez’s legs.De Bruyne’s volley bounced wide after Haarland’s curling effort was tipped away by Martinez after the Norwegian set him up.
After Ramsey skipped down the left and cut the ball back inside, Bailey swept home left-footed against the run of play.
The game had become increasingly open in the second half and Villa were a match for the champions.