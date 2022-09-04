Gerrard’s Villa Put A Stop To Man City’s Progress

As he finished off De Bruyne’s deep cross, he leapt to tap home left-footed on the volley from two yards out, eluding Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s flailing, outstretched hand.

The goal initially stings Villa. Gerrard’s side tried to punish Rodri’s dallying on the ball by attacking through Jacob Ramsey, who poked the ball just too far ahead of him to allow Ederson to smother it.