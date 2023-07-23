Chelsea Fans Are Already Smitten With Their ‘Baller’ After Brighton Thriller

(CTN News) – After losing to Brighton last week, Chelsea have now won both pre-season games under their current coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Premier League Summer Series opener in Philadelphia saw Pochettino’s side beat the Seagulls 4-3 in a seven-goal thriller. A Christopher Nkunku goal, a Mykhailo Mudryk goal, a Conor Gallagher goal, and a Nicolas Jackson goal were enough for the Blues to win their second consecutive preseason game.

In the week before the Premier League season begins next month, Pochettino used 20 players as he continues to experiment with his new players. In comparison to the other 19 men, Jackson stood out.

Having triggered the £30 million release clause in his Villarreal contract,

Chelsea signed the 22-year-old striker last month.

Having netted nine goals in his last eight La Liga matches last season, there was plenty of interest in Jackson, but the Blues acted quickly.

Jackson made his Chelsea debut earlier this week against Wrexham. During that game, the striker’s link-up play in the final third caught the eye of many, and he also assisted Ian Maatsen’s second goal.

Against Brighton, he once again impressed with the relationship he has already formed with his new teammates. At half-time, Jackson was involved after supplying Mudryk with an intelligent assist, who scored from outside the box.

Jackson played a huge role once again in the 3-1 score. After Jackson poked the ball through to Gallagher inside the box, Gallagher finished rather easily.

Chelsea fans on social media were extremely impressed with Jackson’s play, and perhaps they weren’t aware of it until last month when he was signed.

The link-up play he has displayed in the opening two matches of pre-season has surprised many who thought he was just a speedy No.9 who used his pace to get through on goal.

As the game progressed, Jackson showed more of the classic centre-forward side of his game. Having picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch, Cucurella immediately looked for Jackson, who made a run in behind the defence before finishing emphatically to score Chelsea’s fourth and final goal of the match.

Jackson said after the game that he was very happy with his teammates. ‘I’m feeling really good here already, so I’m performing every game. When everybody’s pleased with you, you perform.

Whenever I have space, I run through the space. Cucurella is one of my best friends, and I ran through the space and scored.”

When Chelsea fans saw what Jackson did in Philadelphia, they were filled with joy.

A number of them tried to write new songs about the striker to the tune of OutKast’s 2000 single ‘Ms Jackson’, while others were thankful the club had spotted such a talent.

A fan said, “It’s hard not to get ahead of myself, but I’m already in love. He’s got it all, and most importantly he’s got the vibe that he could bleed blue.” Another user said, “I can’t believe I get to watch this baller play after watching Sigh Havertz for three years.”

SEE ALSO:

Watch Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming, TV Channel And Kick-Off Time