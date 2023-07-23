Watch Barcelona vs Juventus Live Streaming, TV Channel And Kick-Off Time

(CTN News) – There will be a club friendly between Barcelona and Juventus on Thursday, as well as information on when the match starts and team news.

It was announced earlier this week that Barcelona and Juventus will kick off their US tour on Saturday with a friendly match played at Levi’s Stadium in California.

The Blaugrana won the La Liga title last season and began their pre-season campaign by beating Vissel Kobe 2-0 in a friendly match in Tokyo.

The Juventus team only managed to secure a place in the Europa Conference League last season after losing 10 league points as a result of financial misconduct.

This year’s Soccer Champions Tour will see the Bianconeri take on Arsenal, Real Madrid, and AC Milan in addition to Barca.

Barcelona vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

The club friendly game between Barcelona and Juventus is scheduled for Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the United States of America.

It will begin at 10:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) in the United States of America (US).

How to watch Barcelona vs Juventus online – TV channels & live streams

Through ESPN+, you can stream the game live online.

Additionally, GOAL’s Live Match Center will provide live updates of the game.

Team news & squads

News regarding the Barcelona team

His 32-member squad for the US trip included youngsters Aleix Garrido, Ander Astralaga and Lamine Yamal, as well as new signings such as Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez.

Although Nico Gonzalez, who is bound for Porto, has been left out of the squad, players such as Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, and Franck Kessie, who have been linked with other clubs, have been included.

While Oriol Romeu has returned to his boyhood club from Girona, it will be a fresh start for him.

A possible Barcelona XI would be: Pena; R. Araujo, Martinez, Christensen, Alonso; Gundogan, Romeu, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Juventus team news

Leonardo Bonucci, who is close to leaving the club, has been excluded from the traveling group. Weston McKennie, however, has returned to Leeds United following the failure of his loan move.

Nicolo Fagioli is not expected to play due to a shoulder injury, while Moise Kean is unable to participate due to a flexor injury.

Juan Cuadrado is expected to be replaced by Tim Weah. Additionally, with Dusan Vlahovic also expected to leave on a large transfer fee, Federico Chiesa and Arkadiusz Milik should be given the opportunity to lead the attack.

XI possible for Juventus: Perin, Danilo, Bremer, Gatti; Weah, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Milik

