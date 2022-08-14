Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0
CTN News – As a BBC game analyst, Chris Sutton, a former Blackburn Rovers striker, watched the second Premier League match of the season.
He is believing Manchester City and Liverpool will easily beat Brentford while Manchester United will defeat Brentford 3-0 in a close game.
Sunday Aug 13,
Sunday Aug 14,
Forest lost 1-2 West Ham
Chelsea lost 1-2 Spurs.
Sunday Aug 15,
Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0.
Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, now turned into a game analyst at Sportskida, thinks Manchester City and Liverpool will not be difficult to collect three points, while Manchester United will get one score
Sunday 14 August
Monday 15 August
Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0
