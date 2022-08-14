Connect with us

Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

Salman Ahmad

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Prediction Of The Premier League By Sutton-Emerson

CTN News – As a BBC game analyst, Chris Sutton, a former Blackburn Rovers striker, watched the second Premier League match of the season.

He is believing Manchester City and Liverpool will easily beat Brentford while Manchester United will defeat Brentford 3-0 in a close game.

Chris Sutton Predict:

Sunday Aug 13,

Villa drew 1-1 with Everton
Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City
Brighton drew 1-1 with Newcastle United 1-1
Manchester City. 5-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-1 Leeds
Wolves 1-1 Fulham
Brentford 3-0 Manchester United

Sunday Aug 14,

Forest lost 1-2 West Ham
Chelsea lost 1-2 Spurs.

Sunday Aug 15,

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 4-0.

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson view:

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson, now turned into a game analyst at Sportskida, thinks Manchester City and Liverpool will not be difficult to collect three points, while Manchester United will get one score

Villa beat Everton 2-0
Arsenal beat Leicester 3-0
Brighton drew 1-1 with Newcastle United 1-1
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth
Southampton 2-1 Leeds
Wolves 2-1 Fulham
Brentford 1-1 Manchester United

Sunday 14 August

Forest lost 1-2 West Ham
Chelsea 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Monday 15 August

Liverpool beat Crystal Palace 2-0

 

