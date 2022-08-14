Connect with us

News Sports

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener
Advertisement

News Regional News

Highway Police Slammed for Leaving Body in Car Wreck for 12 Hours

Health News

A Polio Virus Was Detected in NYC's Sewage, Suggesting the Virus is Circulating

News

Tourist Wanted For illegal Fishing in Southern Marine Park

News World News

Author Salman Rushdie Brutally Attacked in New York

Chiang Rai News News

Heavy Rains Bring a Flood Disaster to Chiang Rai

Crime News

Police Allegedly Hunting for Red Bull Heir Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya

Hollywood News News

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

News

Bangkok Gets 20 New Electric Buses Next Week

News

Salman Rushdie Was Attacked On Stage In New York During A Lecture

Health News

U-M Experts Discuss Monkeypox Symptoms & Spread

News

Laal Singh Chaddha Full HD Download in ibomma & Tamilrockers

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

News

A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Fan Has Died Of Brain Cancer

News News Asia

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

News

Beto O'Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas

News

Hong Kong Seizes Heroin Hidden In Thai Boxing Equipment Sent From Thailand

News

Muslim Men Killed In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Are The Primary Suspects

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains

News Regional News

Delivery Truck Crashes into 10 Vehicles During Police Chase

News

Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Chicago Bears

(CTN News) – As the Chicago Bears earned their first home win of the season at Soldier Field on Saturday, they scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to take the victory 19-14 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two takeaways by the Chicago Bears defense led to a touchdown and field goal after trailing 14-0 at halftime.

“I thought there were some good fundamentals out there,” said coach Matt Eberflus, “talking about the effort we put forth, the intensity with which we played, taking the ball away and taking care of the football, and then being smart when we needed to be.

The energy and intensity were right, but there’s a lot to learn from, and we can learn from a lot of situations.

The team took the ball away a couple of times on the short field, and we protected the ball on offense, both of which were commendable. I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

Even though the Chicago Bears first-team offense failed to score on its only three drives, there was reason for optimism. Despite completing only four of seven passes for 48 yards, Justin Fields finished with a rating of 78.3.

On the second drive, the second-year quarterback connected with Darnell Mooney for a 26-yard gain and Tajae Sharpe for a 19-yard gain.

The quarterback was confident that his receiver knew exactly where he was going to place the pass when he called it a “routine play.” Mooney was praised for his hands, but Fields was unsurprised.

I’m just looking forward to knowing how he’s gonna run the route, how he’s going to work the defender and stuff like that,” Fields said. There is just something special about the chemistry between us and the work we put in in the offseason.”

The Chicago Bears scored on three consecutive drives following the first takeaway of the game by rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. During the second quarter, the Wisconsin product intercepted the Chiefs’ Shane Buechele and returned it 12 yards.

People Also Read:

Is Jason Heyward’s Career In Chicago Is Over?

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money
Related Topics:
Continue Reading