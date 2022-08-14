Chicago Bears Defeat Chiefs In Preseason Opener

(CTN News) – As the Chicago Bears earned their first home win of the season at Soldier Field on Saturday, they scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to take the victory 19-14 over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Two takeaways by the Chicago Bears defense led to a touchdown and field goal after trailing 14-0 at halftime.

“I thought there were some good fundamentals out there,” said coach Matt Eberflus, “talking about the effort we put forth, the intensity with which we played, taking the ball away and taking care of the football, and then being smart when we needed to be.

The energy and intensity were right, but there’s a lot to learn from, and we can learn from a lot of situations.

The team took the ball away a couple of times on the short field, and we protected the ball on offense, both of which were commendable. I’m looking forward to doing that again.”

Even though the Chicago Bears first-team offense failed to score on its only three drives, there was reason for optimism. Despite completing only four of seven passes for 48 yards, Justin Fields finished with a rating of 78.3.

On the second drive, the second-year quarterback connected with Darnell Mooney for a 26-yard gain and Tajae Sharpe for a 19-yard gain.

The quarterback was confident that his receiver knew exactly where he was going to place the pass when he called it a “routine play.” Mooney was praised for his hands, but Fields was unsurprised.

I’m just looking forward to knowing how he’s gonna run the route, how he’s going to work the defender and stuff like that,” Fields said. There is just something special about the chemistry between us and the work we put in in the offseason.”

The Chicago Bears scored on three consecutive drives following the first takeaway of the game by rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. During the second quarter, the Wisconsin product intercepted the Chiefs’ Shane Buechele and returned it 12 yards.

