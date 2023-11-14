Connect with us

Powerball Winning Numbers For November 13, 2023: Jackpot $235 Million
Powerball Winning Numbers For November 15, 2023: Jackpot $255 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 30, 2023: Jackpot $137 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 28, 2023: Jackpot $125 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 25, 2023: Jackpot $100 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 23, 2023: Jackpot $85 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 21, 2023: Jackpot $70 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 18, 2023: Jackpot $49 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 16, 2023: Jackpot $34 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 14, 2023: Jackpot $20 Million

Record-Breaking $1.76 Billion Powerball Win in California

Powerball Winning Numbers For October 11, 2023: Jackpot $1.73 billion

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Staggering $1.73 Billion: Second Largest Prize In History

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.55 Billion After 34 Consecutive Draws Without A Winner

Powerball Jackpot Skyrockets To Estimated $1.4 Billion Ahead Of Saturday Night's Drawing

Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $1.2B, The Third Biggest Prize Ever

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.04 Billion Amidst Two-Month Lottery Drought

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $925 Million After No Winners In Wednesday's Drawing

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 27, 2023: Jackpot $850 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For September 25, 2023: Jackpot $785 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for the November 13, 2023, drawing has a $235 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $107.9 Million after The jackpot. The jackpot was just won on Oct. 11 when a lottery player in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot.  the 2nd largest Powerball ever, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 pm Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For October 27, 2023: Jackpot $137 Million

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The Powerball Winning Numbers For Today:

1 – 12 – 14 – 24 – 57 and Powerball 7

Powerplay was 4x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, November 13, Jackpot has a $235 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $107.9 Million, according to the Powerball website.

Meanwhile, according to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $245 Million for Tuesday’s drawing with a cash option of $110.7 million.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On November 10, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

14 – 24 – 50 – 59 – 64 and Powerball 2

Powerplay was 2x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Saturday. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, November 10, Jackpot was a $125 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $55 Million, according to the Powerball website

The jackpot won on Wednesday, July 19, when a lottery player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot – the third largest Powerball ever.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

