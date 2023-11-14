Powerball Winning Numbers For November 13, 2023: Jackpot $235 Million

The Powerball jackpot for the November 13, 2023, drawing has a $235 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $107.9 Million after The jackpot. The jackpot was just won on Oct. 11 when a lottery player in California won the $1.765 billion jackpot. the 2nd largest Powerball ever, according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 pm Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT