Connect with us

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 6, 2023: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million
Advertisement

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 4, 2023: Jackpot $161 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 27, 2023: Jackpot $131 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 25, 2023: Jackpot $119 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 22, 2023: Jackpot $100 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 20, 2023: Jackpot $87 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 18, 2023: Jackpot $73 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 15, 2023: Jackpot $57 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 13, 2023: Jackpot $45 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 11, 2023: Jackpot $34 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 8, 2023: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Worth $747 Million Won By Washington Player

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 6, 2023: Jackpot $747 Million

Powerball

Powerball Jackpot Reaches $747M As Monday's Drawing Approaches

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 4, 2023: Jackpot $700 Million

Powerball

How to Buy Powerball Tickets Online? Step-by-step Guide

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For February 1, 2023: Jackpot $653 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 28, 2023: Jackpot $572 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 25, 2023: Jackpot $526 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For January 23, 2023: Jackpot $502 Million

Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 6, 2023: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 6, 2023: Jackpot Reset to $20 Million

(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for March 6, 2023, drawing has reset to $20 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $10.2 Million, after A lottery player in Virginia just won the $162.6 million jackpot on March 4. according to the Powerball website.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.

LIVE POWERBALL RESULT

We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.

Must Read: Mega Millions Winning Numbers For March 3, 2023: Jackpot $167 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For March 6, 2023

Are You Having a Lucky Today?

Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:

2 – 13 – 29 – 58 – 69 and Powerball 4

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Monday Drawing, March 6, Jackpot has a $20 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $10.2 Million, according to the Powerball website.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is $188 million with a cash option of $95.7 Million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $20 million jackpot on Tuesday.

Powerball Lottery Previous Winners

On March 4, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.

These Powerball winning numbers were:

10 – 16 – 18 – 40 – 66 and Powerball 16

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Saturday; The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, March 4, was a $161 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $82.2 Million, according to the Powerball website.

A lottery player in Virginia just won the $162.6 million jackpot on March 4.

The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.

What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?

Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:

  1. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  2. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  3. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  4. $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  5. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  6. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  7. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  8. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  9. $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  10. $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News:

5 Strategies to Improve Your Odds of Winning Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets

Mega Millions Jackpot Maine Winner Steps Forward To Claim $1.35 Billion

Mega Millions Winning Numbers For February 24, 2023: Jackpot $126 Million
Related Topics:
Continue Reading