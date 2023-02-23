Mega Millions Jackpot Maine Winner Steps Forward To Claim $1.35 Billion

(CTN NEWS) – The fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot in American history, at $1.35 billion, has been claimed, according to state officials on Wednesday.

The winner has previously been and still is a mystery.

The winner opted to stay anonymous and take the cash option through a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, as opposed to getting the entire sum in installments over time, according to the Maine State Lottery.

According to a statement from a representative, “the winner is carefully contemplating the best usage of the life-changing reward.”

The winner will get a one-time, lump-sum payout of $723,564,144 before taxes if they choose the cash option, according to the officials.

According to lottery organizers, the winner had the choice of revealing themselves in person with the winning ticket or maintaining their anonymity by using a trust.

According to Michael Boardman, deputy director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operation.

The winning ticket was verified when a representative visited the lottery’s headquarters in Augusta on Friday, and the money will be wired over by the end of the week.

“I understand why a person with this type of money would wish to remain nameless. We hope they make good use of it, and we wish them well,” he said. Millions

Hometown Gas & Restaurant in Lebanon, which is situated on a main highway in a tiny town close to the New Hampshire border, is where the winning ticket for the drawing on January 13 was bought.

Fred Cotreau, the proprietor, claimed he had no knowledge of who owned the winning ticket.

“We will wait to find out if it is local. The future? Cotreau, who split the $50,000 store profit from selling the winning ticket with his staff, said, “Sometimes they come to the store and say thank you, but I’m not going to lose any sleep over it.

There would have been 30 payments made over a 29-year period if the winner had opted to accept the full sum, according to Boardman.

The winner will get more than $498 million after taxes if they accept the cash award, according to Boardman. According to him, $51 million in state taxes and $173.6 million in federal taxes will be paid.

According to him, Las Vegas is where the limited liability business that will receive the funds was created.

At the drawing that took place on Friday the 13th, no less, the winner bested long odds of 1 in 302.6 million. The Mega Millions jackpot, which is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, saw its first winner from Maine.

Mega Millions: How to Play?

Tickets cost $2 each. From the jackpot to $2, there are nine ways to win.

Players can choose six numbers from two separate pools of numbers: five from the white balls numbered 1-70 and one from the gold balls numbered 1-25.

5 + 1 = Jackpot.

5 + 0 = $1 million.

4 + 1 = $10,000.

4 + 0 = $500.

3 + 1 = $200.

3 + 0 = $10.

2 + 1= $10.

1 + 1 = $4.

0 + 1 = $2

Matching all six winning numbers in a drawing wins you the jackpot.

Alternatively, you can choose Easy Pick or Quick Pick and have the numbers drawn for you automatically. There is a random number generator on the Mega Millions website if you can’t decide.

Where To Buy Tickets For The Mega Millions? Mega Millions is available in 47 locations, including 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands. Search the Mega Millions website to identify locations. You can purchase a Mega Millions ticket in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana up to 10:45 p.m. on the night of the drawing at gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores. On kylottery.com, citizens of Kentucky can also buy tickets online. Residents of Ohio may use the Lottery Card, which is sold at Giant Eagle, Kroger, and Buehler’s Fresh Foods. Customers in Ohio can participate in draw games on their phones, and if they win, they will be contacted and paid online.

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

$1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California