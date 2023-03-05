Powerball
Powerball Winning Numbers For March 4, 2023: Jackpot $161 Million
(CTN News) – Today, May b, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let’s See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.
The Powerball jackpot for March 4, 2023, drawing has a $161 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $82.2 Million, after the lottery was just won on Feb 6, when a lottery player in Washington won a $754.6 jackpot, according to the Powerball website.
The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing.
LIVE POWERBALL RESULT
We have just released the Powerball Result & Winning numbers; please double-check your tickets to ensure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers and Lottery results For Today.
Powerball Winning Numbers For March 4, 2023
Are You Having a Lucky Today?
Here are The PowerBall Winning Numbers For Today:
10 – 16 – 18 – 40 – 66 and Powerball 16
Powerplay was 3x
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday Drawing, March 4, Jackpot has a $161 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $82.2 Million, according to the Powerball website.
According to the Mega Millions website, the Mega Millions jackpot is $188 million with a cash option of $95.7 Million after a Massachusetts lottery player won the $20 million jackpot on Tuesday.
Powerball Lottery Previous Winners
On March 1, 2023, the last Powerball lottery was held.
These Powerball winning numbers were:
2 – 9 – 28 – 36 – 53 and Powerball 4
Powerplay was 2x
The Powerball jackpot for the Last Drawing was held on Wednesday; The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday Drawing, March 1, was a $143 Million Jackpot, with a cash option of $73 Million, according to the Powerball website..
A lottery player in Washington won $754.6 million on Feb. 6 Monday – the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever.
The Powerball Lottery is Played Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday On Every Week.
What was the biggest Powerball jackpot?
Here are the Top 10 jackpots since the Powerball lottery began in 1992:
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas
