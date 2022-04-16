EuroMillions Results and Winning Numbers For Friday’s April 15, 2022

(CTN News) – The last EuroMillions draw of the week will take place on Friday night, which means it is time to enjoy the last draw of the week.

You must pick up your lottery ticket before 7.30 pm and choose five main numbers and two lucky stars.

Euromillions will pay out 83 million pounds tonight – a life-changing sum of money.

In order to get your hands on the jackpot prize, you must match all five digits and both lucky stars.

However, you can still win large amounts of money by matching fewer numbers.

If your raffle code is drawn, you will also be entered into the Millionaire Maker draw, where one lucky ticket holder will become a millionaire.

After tonight’s winning numbers are announced, you’ll be able to purchase a ticket for Tuesday’s draw.

We will reveal the results of the Euromillions, the Thunderball, and The Millionaire Maker tonight.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For April 13, 2022, Jackpot 302 Million

Winning Euromillions numbers

Tonight’s National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are 06, 24, 30, 32, 48.

The Lucky Stars are 05, 06.

Tonight’s estimated jackpot is £83 million.

The Millionaire Maker Selection has created one UK millionaire: ZBFQ29239

Tonight’s National Lottery Thunderball winning numbers are: 06, 12, 17, 19, 24.

The Thunderball is 02.

Thunderball results

have been announced for tonight’s Thunderball. They are: 6, 12, 17, 19, 24 and the Thunderball is 2.

WHAT TIME IS THE DRAW?

TONIGHT’S DRAW WILL BE A THUNDERBALL DRAW WILL 8.30 PM.

THE THUNDERBALL DRAW WILL TAKE PLACE JUST BEFORE.

WE WILL HAVE THE NUMBERS HERE WHEN THEY ARE DRAWN.

KIERAN ISGIN

Related CTN News: