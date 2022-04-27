Powerball Jackpot Rises to $454 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing

(CTN News) – California’s Powerball jackpot has risen to $454 million after no one won the main prize in Monday night’s drawing.
Powerball Winning Numbers For April 25, 2022: Jackpot $421 Million
The Powerball winning numbers for Monday were 12, 18, 20, 39, 61, with a Power Number of 10.
No tickets were sold with all five numbers plus the Power number, which would have been worth $421 million, and no one had a ticket with all five numbers either, according to the California Lottery.
Even without the Powerball number, matching the five numbers would still have won its owner $4,253,307.
134,083 winning tickets were sold. Eight of the winning tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball, worth $8,882.
Powerball’s new $454 million jackpot will be drawn on Wednesday. According to the Powerball website.
Top 10 Powerball Jackpots
- $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
- $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
- $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
- $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
- $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
- $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
- $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
- $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
- $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas