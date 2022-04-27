30.5 C
Powerball Jackpot Rises to $454 Million After No Winner In Latest Drawing

By Arsi Mughal
(CTN News) – California’s Powerball jackpot has risen to $454 million after no one won the main prize in Monday night’s drawing.

Powerball Winning Numbers For April 25, 2022: Jackpot $421 Million

The Powerball winning numbers for Monday were 12, 18, 20, 39, 61, with a Power Number of 10.

No tickets were sold with all five numbers plus the Power number, which would have been worth $421 million, and no one had a ticket with all five numbers either, according to the California Lottery.

Even without the Powerball number, matching the five numbers would still have won its owner $4,253,307.

134,083 winning tickets were sold. Eight of the winning tickets matched four numbers plus the Powerball, worth $8,882.

Powerball’s new $454 million jackpot will be drawn on Wednesday. According to the Powerball website.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin
  • $590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida
  • $587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri
  • $564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

