Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible 7’ Title Revealed at CinemaCon

(CTN News) – CinemaCon, the annual convention hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners, has become synonymous with Tom Cruise‘s Mission Impossible stunts. Mission Impossible 7 has finally been given an official title during Paramount Pictures’ presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday. Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will star Tom Cruise.

Last year, Cruise did discuss the death-defying stunts in Mission Impossible 7, showing a motorbike jump off a massive cliff in a remote section of Norway with his Mission director Chris McQuarrie.

Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible 7 gets official title

Tom Cruise recorded a pre-recorded message for Paramount’s CinemaCon session despite not attending. Cruise appeared on the big screen rising out of his seat in an antique setting as the camera zoomed out. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission Impossible.” He finished, “Let’s all have a great summer. See you at the movies!”

As per the publication, Cruise’s character, Ethan Hunt, is given a dressing down by his former opp boss Kittridge, who was played by Henry Czerny from the 1996 film. In the trailer, Kittridge says, “Your days of fighting for the greater good are over. This is our chance to control the truth…the concepts of right and wrong for centuries. You’ve been fighting for ideas that don’t exist, never did. You need to pick a side.” The trailer has shots from Venice and the Vatican, as well as an intense scene of an office getting gassed, which adds to the intrigue.

More about Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible 7 is due out July 14, 2023, and the eighth Cruise-led Mission is due out June 28, 2024, which is still in production. For the new movies, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, and Charles Parnell will be featured.

