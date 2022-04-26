Powerball Winning Numbers For April 25, 2022: Jackpot $421 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has reached $421 million, with a cash option of $252.1 million.

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck!

Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, April 25, 2022

Are you having a lucky day today?

These are the Powerball winning numbers for April 25, 2022;

12 – 18 – 20 – 39 – 61 and Powerball 10

Powerplay was 2x

According to the Powerball website, the estimated jackpot was $421 million, with a cash option of $251.1 million.

Every week, there are three chances to win the Powerball – on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

If you don’t see numbers here then Click on Today Live Lottery Powerball Numbers,/reload the page to see the latest result on CTN News

Powerball lottery previous winning numbers

The last lottery draw was held on Wednesday at its usual time.

The last Powerball drawing occurred on April 23, 2022, at 10:59 pm ET. With the 3X Power Play, The winning numbers were 10 – 39 – 47 – 49 – 56 and Powerball 8

The estimated jackpot was $400 million with a cash option of $240.8 million, according to the Powerball website.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

$590.5 million, May 18, 2013: Won in Florida

$587.5 million, Nov. 28, 2012: Two winners in Arizona, Missouri

$564.1 million, Feb. 11, 2015: Three winners in North Carolina, Puerto Rico, Texas

Related CTN News: