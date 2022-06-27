Powerball Next Drawing On Monday, Jun 27, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $346 Million

(CTN News) – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s Jun 27, 2022 drawing has reached $346 Million, with a cash option of $196.7 Million,

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022: Jackpot $335 Million

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022

Here are the Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022:

6 – 12 – 20 – 27 – 32 and Powerball 4

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 25, 2022 drawing has a $335 Million Prize, with a cash option of $188.0 Million.

Top 7 Powerball Jackpots

$1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee

$768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin

$758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts

$730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland

$699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California

$687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York

$632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

Related CTN News: