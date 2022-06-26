Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022: Jackpot $335 Million

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022



Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022:

6 – 12 – 20 – 27 – 32 and Powerball 4

Powerplay was 3x

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s Jun 25, 2022 drawing has a $335 Million Prize, with a cash option of $188.0 Million.

