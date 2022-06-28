Powerball

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 27, 2022: Jackpot $346 Million

Today, it is possible for you to win the Powerball lottery. Let's See today if you are lucky to see the latest Powerball winning numbers.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s Jun 27, 2022 drawing has reached $346 Million, with a cash option of $196.7 Million,

The drawing will take place at 10:59 p.m.Monday on WABC-7 and Fox 29 in New York and Philadelphia, respectively. The Powerball winning numbers will be published by CTN News immediately after the drawing has taken place.

We have just released the Powerball Winning numbers, please double-check your tickets to make sure the sequence matches your ticket. We wish you the best of luck With the Powerball Winning numbers For Today.

Powerball Winning Numbers For June 27, 2022

Are You Having Luck Today?

Here are the Powerball Winning Numbers For June 27, 2022:

11 – 13 – 18 – 30 – 37 and Powerball 16

Powerplay was 3x

Top 7 Powerball Jackpots

  • $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016: Three winners in California, Florida, Tennessee
  • $768.4 million, March 27, 2019: Won in Wisconsin
  • $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017: Won in Massachusetts
  • $730 million, Jan. 20, 2021: Won in Maryland
  • $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021: Won in California
  • $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018: Two winners in Iowa, New York
  • $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022: Two winners in California, Wisconsin

