Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tuesday, June 28, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $328 Million

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Drawing Has Reached $328 Million, With a Cash Option of $186.3 Million, according to the Mega Millions website.

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022: Jackpot $335 Million

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 24, 2022

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 24, 2022:

1 – 7 – 11 – 25 – 56 and Megaball 14

Megaplier was 2x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing Has a $312 Million Prize, With a Cash Option of $173.6 Million,

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

$1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

Related CTN News: