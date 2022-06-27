27.2 C
Bangkok
type here...
Mega Millions

Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tuesday, June 28, 2022: Jackpot Reaches $328 Million

By Salman Ahmad
0
1
Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Jackpot Reaches $328 Million
Mega Millions Next Drawing On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 Jackpot Reaches $328 Million

Must read

(CTN News) – The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday, June 28, 2022, Drawing Has Reached $328 Million, With a Cash Option of $186.3 Million, according to the Mega Millions website

One of the largest lotteries in the U.S. is the Mega Millions Lottery. This lottery is conducted in several states across the United States. However, many states do not participate. Therefore, residents of those states must purchase a ticket from a lottery jurisdiction.

Must Read: Powerball Winning Numbers For June 25, 2022: Jackpot $335 Million

Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 24, 2022

Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Friday, June 24, 2022:

1 – 7 – 11 – 25 – 56 and Megaball 14 

Megaplier was 2x

The Mega Millions Jackpot For Tuesday Drawing Has a $312 Million Prize, With a Cash Option of $173.6 Million

Top Mega Millions of jackpots

  1. $1.537 billion,Oct. 23, 2018: Won in South Carolina
  2. $1.05 billion, Jan. 22, 2021: Won in Michigan
  3. $656 million, March 30, 2012: Three winners in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
  4. $648 million, Dec. 17, 2013: Two winners in California, Georgia
  5. $543 million, July 24, 2018: Won in California

Related CTN News:

Wordle Today: Here’s The Answers Of Wordle #372 For June 26, 2022
Heardle Today – Here’s The Heardle #121 Daily Song For June 26, 2022
Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Collaboration With Great British Teddy Bear Company
Previous articleFilipino Transgender Woman Wins The Pattaya Pageant

More News

Load more

LEARN SPANISH ONLINE

learn spanish online

BUY FIFA COINS

Buy and Sell FUT Coins

Latest News

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks